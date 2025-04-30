US Donald Trump was less than thrilled that a journalist contradicted him during a TV interview. Bild: Truth Social

In a TV interview, Donald Trump repeated the US government's claim that the migrant Kilmar Ábrego García, who was deported to El Salvador, had a gang tattoo. When the journalist contradicted him, Trump reacted angrily.

The bone of contention was the case of Kilmar Ábrego García, a migrant who was deported to El Salvador without charge.

During the interview, Trump referred to the photo of Ábrego García's hand, on which a tattoo from a notorious gang can be seen.

The journalist disagreed and claimed that the photo had been digitally manipulated.

The journalist disagreed and claimed that the photo had been digitally manipulated.

This conversation got pretty out of hand. In the interview with the US television station ABC, Donald Trump also spoke about the controversial case of Kilmar Ábrego García, who was deported to El Salvador in mid-March despite ongoing asylum proceedings. The US President once again tried to justify the controversial measure by referring to the photo showing Ábrego García's fist tattooed with the lettering "MS 13". The tattoo was proof, the US government claimed, and Trump repeated in the interview that the man was a member of the notorious gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

However, ABC presenter Terry Moran refused to accept this claim. He put forward several counter-arguments during the interview. The writing on the back of Ábrego García's fingers, as seen in the picture, was a matter of interpretation, he said. A little later, he repeated the suspicion of many that the letters and numbers had been digitally manipulated. They had been added using Photoshop, he explained dismissively. This obviously annoyed Trump. "Wait a minute, photoshopped?" he asks. "Terry, you can't do that".

A heated argument ensues. No one wants to give in. Moran: The tattoo was photoshopped. The symbols could also be interpreted differently. Trump: "Do you want me to show the picture?" The journalist, who wants to move on to the next topic, Ukraine, replies placatingly: "Well, he had tattoos that could be interpreted that way. I'm not an expert in this field." But Trump is visibly angry. In between, he goes out of his way to discredit Moran: "Frankly, I've never heard of you, but that's okay. (...)" He continues: "I chose you [to conduct the interview], but you're not very nice."

The case of Kilmar Ábrego García

The case of Ábrego García has become a political issue in the USA. The man was taken to a Salvadoran high-security prison by the US authorities on March 15 along with around 250 other migrants. Without charge or conviction. The government spoke of an administrative error, while at the same time reiterating the accusation that Ábrego García was a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. On 22 April, Trump published a picture on the social network X in which he is holding the aforementioned photo up to the camera. It shows a close-up of a fist. Various symbols can be seen on the tattooed fingers, with the letters "M", "S", "1" and "3" above each one.

Trump commented on the picture with the words: "This is the hand of the man the Democrats want to bring back to the USA because he is supposedly 'a good, innocent family man'. They claim he is not part of MS-13, even though he has MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles ..."

In fact, there is some evidence that the lettering is not tattooed on Ábrego García's fingers and that the letters and numbers were therefore added later. The French news format France24 - Truth or Fake also concluded that the photo had obviously been digitally manipulated. Reference is also made to recent and authentic photographs by Ábrego García, which refute the portrayal of Trump and his government. Such as the photo from April 17, which shows him with US Senator Chris Van Hollen. The politician had visited the migrant in El Salvador that day. The two shake hands. Ábrego García's left hand is also in the picture. Tattoos can be seen on the back of his fingers: the aforementioned picture symbols, but not the words "MS 13".