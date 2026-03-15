The island of Marie Louise is popular with divers because of its pristine coral reefs. Imago

A liveaboard boat has sunk off the remote island of Marie Louise in the Seychelles under unexplained circumstances. Ten people survived, one person from Switzerland is in hospital - two other Swiss nationals are missing.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A liveaboard sank on Friday morning near Marie Louise Island (Seychelles).

At least ten people were rescued, including one person from Switzerland.

Several people are still missing, apparently including two other Swiss nationals.

The police are investigating and the captain is now in custody. Show more

On Friday, the liveaboard "Galatea" ran aground in the Seychelles and sank. According to local media and several diving portals, the alarm was raised shortly after 5.30 am on Friday: The boat got into difficulties near Marie Louise Island in the Seychelles and sank a short time later. "Blick" first reported on the incident in this country.

One of the survivors is apparently from Switzerland. She was taken to the main island of Mahé and admitted to hospital. Her condition is considered stable. According to the newspaper "Seychelles Nation", nine other people had already been rescued. They were taken to another island in a dinghy.

Police chief Godfra Hermitte explained at a press conference that investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. According to him, the captain of the ship is now in police custody.

Two Swiss missing

Several people are still missing. It is currently unclear how many exactly, as it is not clear how many people were on board in total. According to reports, two other Swiss nationals and a member of the crew are among the missing.

The rescue operations are complicated. Marie Louise Island is located more than 250 kilometers southwest of Mahé, far away in the archipelago of the Outer Islands of the Seychelles. The region is a hotspot for divers due to its pristine coral reefs and rich marine life.