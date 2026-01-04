A new wave of protests has been sweeping Iran for a week: these are the largest demonstrations since 2022 and have already claimed seven lives. Now the US is threatening Tehran with consequences if the regime continues to use violence. Here are the most important questions and answers.

US President Donald Trump has pledged his support to those taking part in the protests against Iran's authoritarian leadership. If Iran kills peaceful demonstrators, "the United States of America will come to their aid", the Republican wrote on his online platform Truth Social.

The US President left open what he specifically intends to do. Just this much: "Locked and loaded - we are ready." A reaction from Iran followed promptly. "Trump should know that US intervention in the domestic problem is tantamount to chaos in the entire region and the destruction of US interests," wrote Ali Larijani.

The Secretary General of the Iranian Security Council said on X: "The people of the US should know that Trump has started adventurism. They should take care of their own soldiers." Larijani did not provide any evidence for his accusations that the USA and Israel were responsible for the demonstrations.

What is actually going on in Iran?

In the midst of a severe economic crisis, crowds of people have been taking to the streets of Iran for five days in a row. The protests are reminiscent of the beginning of the nationwide uprisings of 2019 and 2022 - but much is still unclear.

According to eyewitnesses, a large contingent of security forces has been deployed in major cities, while there are reports from rural regions of a crackdown on the protests.

Overview: Protests in Iran on December 31. Institute for the Study of War

Here are the 5 most important questions and answers on current developments:

Why are there new protests now?

The current protests were triggered by a sudden slump in exchange rates on December 28. Spontaneously, mainly traders from electronics stores in the capital Tehran took to the streets. In view of the sharp fluctuations in exchange rates, they were no longer able to quote reliable prices for their imported goods and did not know what losses they might incur on products they had already sold.

The protests have now spread to other parts of the country and other sections of the population. Student associations, which had already supported earlier waves of protest, called for demonstrations once again. Dissatisfaction in the country has been growing for years, fueled by a lack of prospects, economic hardship, the climate crisis, political repression and international isolation.

What about the economic situation?

The economic situation in Iran remains precarious. Despite extensive oil reserves, the country of almost 90 million people is in a serious crisis - with no apparent prospect of improvement. Severe international sanctions have increasingly driven Tehran into the arms of Russia and China. Around 90 percent of oil exports flow to the People's Republic via detours.

Last month alone, the national currency, the rial, lost almost 20 percent of its value. According to official figures, inflation is between 30 and 40 percent. The young generation in particular fears social decline. At the same time, criticism of the leadership's foreign policy is growing: in the conflict with Israel, a significant proportion of the budget is being spent on military expenditure.

What are the demonstrators demanding?

In addition to an improvement in their living conditions, the demonstrators are demanding a far-reaching political change towards a secular system and the end of Islamic rule. Their goal: a modern Iran - free of religious rules and state repression, at peace with the world, including its long-time arch-enemy Israel.

The women's protests in the fall of 2022 were violently suppressed. Since then, however, many women in major cities have demonstratively defied state dress codes - a visible sign of cultural and social change. Almost five decades after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, many Iranians have turned their backs on religious dogma.

What might happen now?

It remains uncertain whether the current protests will once again escalate into a nationwide uprising like in the fall of 2022. In recent decades, Iran has been repeatedly shaken by massive waves of protest - the leadership has reacted with repression each time.

Following the demonstrations under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom", the judiciary executed several men and arrested thousands of people. During the most recent protests, security forces in the provinces opened fire on demonstrators, as reported by human rights activists.

Several people have already died in confrontations between protesters and the police or security forces. There were fatalities in the provinces of Lorestan, Isfahan, Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari, among others. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Past protests have always been a stress test for the authoritarian system, which has been struggling to retain power for years. Following the twelve-day war in June and the ongoing conflict with Israel, the leadership is once again under pressure.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military force and economic power factor with stakes in hotels, airlines and arms companies, have a dual interest in the status quo: political and economic.

Against this backdrop, the government surprised everyone with conciliatory signals. President Massud Peseschkian admitted that his government had made mistakes. With unusual candor, he declared that the state and banks were to blame for the high inflation.

They had emptied the "pockets of the disadvantaged people" and weakened their purchasing power. The president announced reforms and dismissed the controversial head of the central bank. He was replaced by a confidant of Peseshkian, Abdolnasser Hemmati, who had previously held the post. It is unclear whether his measures will be heard.

What role does the opposition play?

For years, there has been no political force in Iran that is recognized by the demonstrators as a credible opposition.

Even the so-called reformers, including President Peseshkian, are considered by protesters to be part of the Islamic system of rule and unable to bring about fundamental political change.

Many are therefore pinning their hopes on support from abroad. The slogan "Long live the king" - a reference to Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979 - was also heard during the current protests. However, the exile opposition also remains fragmented and divided.