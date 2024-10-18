Local birds are the stars of this year's Bern Light Show - Gallery The Bundeshaus looks eerily beautiful for once. Image: Keystone Mating dance of the cranes at the light spectacle at the Bundeshaus. Image: Keystone The king of the skies soars over the Alps. Image: Keystone Local birds are the stars of this year's Bern Light Show - Gallery The Bundeshaus looks eerily beautiful for once. Image: Keystone Mating dance of the cranes at the light spectacle at the Bundeshaus. Image: Keystone The king of the skies soars over the Alps. Image: Keystone

The Rendez-vous Bundesplatz light show enters a new round on Saturday. This year, birds will be chirping, chirping, chirping, squawking and fluttering all over the façade of the Bundeshaus. Local birds are the stars of the colorful light and sound show.

"Volare" is the name of the new program, which was inspired by the Sempach bird observatory, which is celebrating its centenary. Owls and kingfishers, bearded vultures and great spotted woodpeckers, cranes and lapwings take over the Federal Palace, as could be seen at the main rehearsal on Friday. Wallcreepers climb the façades, dippers fly through a thundering waterfall.

Sometimes birds make their grand individual appearance, such as the eagle gliding over a mountain landscape, sometimes they flutter along in flocks and occupy every frieze, every wall projection of the time-honored parliament building, no matter how small. And there is also a real bird concert, in which the voices of the local birds are staged - a "Singfonie".

The light show is also accompanied by music, sometimes for humming and tapping along, sometimes as a subtle or powerful backdrop to the show. "Once again this year, we want to give the audience some colorful, carefree moments and at the same time inspire a little reflection," says Brigitte Roux, organizer and producer of Rendez-vous Bundesplatz.

Rendez-vous Bundesplatz takes place until November 23. There are three performances every evening, at 7, 8 and 9 pm. Admission is free. Each performance lasts around 30 minutes.

