A farmer from Honduras narrowly escapes with his life after a shark attack. Local fishermen catch the alleged attacker with a line and beat the animal to death. Animal rights activists are horrified.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A shark attack in Honduras has prompted locals to seek revenge on the marine predator.

The act of revenge was triggered by a shark attack on farmer Roberto Bu, 38, who was attacked by the predator on a stretch of coastline not far from the coastal town of Tula in Honduras.

Although Honduras has explicitly placed certain shark species under protection, targeted attacks on sharks close to the coast occur time and again. Show more

A dramatic video shows the moment when a shark is caught on a line by fishermen. A person then beats the animal until it dies. The scene took place on the northern Caribbean coast of Honduras near the city of Tula.

The incident occurred after 38-year-old farmer Roberto Bu went on a trip with another farmer and his family on Monday to inspect their harvest. Afterwards, the group decided to go swimming at Tela beach.

Bu was swimming near a jetty when he was suddenly attacked by a shark, as reported by HNC news television.

Although Honduras is also designating more and more protected areas for certain shark species, similar cases of sharks being caught and killed occur there time and again.