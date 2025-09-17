Trump made his first state visit to the UK in 2019 and met the Queen. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

Trump travels to the UK for a state visit. The program includes a visit to Queen Elizabeth's grave and military parades - accompanied by strict security measures.

Donald Trump travels to the UK for a state visit lasting several days.

He will be received by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Among other things, a state banquet, a military parade and a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer are planned.

Protests have been announced in Windsor and London. The authorities are planning the largest security operation since Charles' coronation. Show more

US President Donald Trump travels to the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit. Together with his wife Melania, he is expected to arrive at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where they will also spend the night.

On his first state visit during his first presidency in 2019, he was received by Queen Elizabeth II. On Wednesday, Prince William and Princess Kate will welcome him, then King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive him in an official ceremony before Trump has lunch with the royal family.

In the afternoon, they will visit Queen Elizabeth's grave and attend a military event, which will include a parade and a flyover by fighter jets. On Wednesday evening, the traditional state banquet will take place at Windsor Castle, at which both Trump and King Charles will give speeches.

On Thursday, Trump will travel to Chequers, the British Prime Minister's country residence, where he will meet Keir Starmer and his wife. They will then visit the Winston Churchill Archive together, followed by a press conference and a business reception.

Several protests planned

Melania Trump remains in Windsor on Thursday, where she meets Queen Camilla. She will later attend a British Scouting event with Princess Kate and then also travel to Chequers.

Protests against the US President are also planned. A protest has been called for Tuesday near Windsor Castle. A demonstration is planned in London on Wednesday.

The British authorities are therefore planning the largest security operation since King Charles' coronation, which is why Trump is refraining from making any public appearances in the UK. There will also be no visit to the British parliament.

