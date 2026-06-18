The United Kingdom plans to supply Ukraine with 150,000 drones by the end of the year. In addition, it will provide 350 air defense missiles and radar systems.

United Kingdom London: To Deliver 150,000 Drones to Ukraine by the End of the Year

British Defense Minister Dan Jarvis announced this at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and the Ukraine Contact Group in Brussels. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the meeting.

The package, worth just over 750 million pounds (797 million Swiss francs), will be financed by a loan backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The aim is to put pressure on Russia

“This package of drones, air defense missiles, and radar systems will help protect innocent people in Ukraine from Putin’s barrage of drones and missiles,” Jarvis said in a statement.

Ukraine has recently achieved significant successes in its defensive campaign against Russia’s war of aggression with the help of drones. The country’s Western supporters now want to put additional pressure on Russia in the hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiations to end the war.