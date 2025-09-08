London is pretty much at a standstill this week, at least underground: the Underground is not running. The reason is large-scale strikes, which are expected to continue until Friday.
The restrictions in the British capital are so severe that the BBC has even set up a live ticker for the strike. Residents and visitors to the metropolis must be prepared for massive restrictions throughout the week. Although the buses will run according to schedule, they will be completely overloaded.
In London itself, several major events have already been canceled. The British band Coldplay, for example, has rescheduled two concerts at Wembley planned for September 7 and 8. One of the shows was brought forward by one day at the weekend, while the second is to be rescheduled for Friday instead of after the end of the strike.
Rapper Post Malone has also postponed two concerts at Tottenham Stadium due to safety concerns. Originally scheduled for September 7 and 8, the concerts are to be rescheduled for September 20 and 21.
The strike is having a major impact on London's nightlife in general. According to the BBC, pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and theaters are expecting losses of 150 million pounds (161 million Swiss francs).