In London, the Underground is not running at all until Thursday, with services due to resume gradually from Friday. KEYSTONE

A strike by Underground staff has almost completely paralyzed London this week. The impact on residents, commuters and visitors is serious. Coldplay have postponed two concerts as a precaution.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you There will be no tube service in London until Friday due to a strike.

Residents, commuters and visitors must prepare for a difficult week.

Nightlife is expected to lose millions as a result of the strike. Big bands such as Coldplay have also had to cancel concerts. Show more

London is pretty much at a standstill this week, at least underground: the Underground is not running. The reason is large-scale strikes, which are expected to continue until Friday.

The restrictions in the British capital are so severe that the BBC has even set up a live ticker for the strike. Residents and visitors to the metropolis must be prepared for massive restrictions throughout the week. Although the buses will run according to schedule, they will be completely overloaded.

The RMT union is using the strike to restart stalled negotiations over working hours and wages. More than 10,000 Transport for London (TfL) employees have been called to strike.

The Underground is to be almost completely shut down until Friday. Anyone flying to London during this time must expect long travel times from the airports to the city.

In London itself, several major events have already been canceled. The British band Coldplay, for example, has rescheduled two concerts at Wembley planned for September 7 and 8. One of the shows was brought forward by one day at the weekend, while the second is to be rescheduled for Friday instead of after the end of the strike.

Rapper Post Malone has also postponed two concerts at Tottenham Stadium due to safety concerns. Originally scheduled for September 7 and 8, the concerts are to be rescheduled for September 20 and 21.

The strike is having a major impact on London's nightlife in general. According to the BBC, pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and theaters are expecting losses of 150 million pounds (161 million Swiss francs).