Where houses once stood, aerial photographs now show empty properties and pools. One year after the fires in L.A., reconstruction is stalling.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 7, 2025, several large forest fires broke out in Los Angeles, which took several weeks to extinguish.

Thousands of homes were destroyed, 19 people died in Altadena and 12 in the Pacific Palisades district.

One year after the disaster, Altadena is slowly coming back to life. The first scaffolding for reconstruction stands amidst thousands of wasteland areas. Show more

One year after the devastating forest fires of January 2025, the consequences are still clearly visible in Los Angeles. In Altadena and the affluent Pacific Palisades, burnt-out residential districts and empty properties dominate the scene.

Reconstruction is proceeding slowly. High construction costs, delayed insurance payments and new building regulations are making a new start difficult. Many of those affected cannot afford to rebuild and are leaving their neighborhoods, leading to growing concern that Altadena in particular will lose its established social character and cultural diversity in the long term. Numerous properties remain undeveloped or change hands.

