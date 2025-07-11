This photo provided by Western Australia Police on July 10, 2025 was released in connection with the search for German backpacker, Carolina Wilga, who has been missing since Sunday, June 29. Keystone

Authorities in Western Australia have intensified the search for a German backpacker who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Thursday, police found the abandoned car of 26-year-old Carolina Wilga in the Karroun Hill area, around 300 kilometers northeast of Perth, in the wilderness - apparently the van had mechanical problems. However, there was no trace of the young woman.

She had probably left her vehicle and then got lost in the vast area, police superintendent Jessica Securo told ABC Radio Perth. It is a largely impassable outback region. The outback in Western Australia is considered to be particularly wild, extremely hot and dangerous due to the low population density and harsh conditions.

"Although there are many paths there, you can easily get lost or lose your bearings if you don't know your way around," emphasized Securo. The police therefore no longer assume that Wilga could have been the victim of a crime.

How well equipped is the German woman?

Her Mitsubishi van was well equipped, including with solar panels and water. The emergency teams are now trying to find out what Wilga might have taken from the vehicle. "It's difficult to say how much she took with her. But we know she was planning to travel through rural areas of Western Australia and explore the area," Securo said.

Authorities asked people in the region who have dashcam or drone footage from the area to inform police. Concerns about the German woman had been growing recently. The police had temporarily extended the search to other parts of the country.

Phone is switched off

Wilga was last seen on June 29 in the town of Beacon, around 330 kilometers northeast of Perth. Beacon - like Karroun Hill, where her van was found - is located in the so-called Australian Wheatbelt, a sparsely populated region known for its grain cultivation. Since then, her trail has disappeared. Her phone is switched off - although she is said to have contacted her family, who live in Castrop-Rauxel in North Rhine-Westphalia, regularly.

According to the police, Wilga has been traveling around Australia in a van for two years and usually sleeps in hostels. Among other things, she is said to have financed the trip by working in mines.