Chat histories of unfaithful fiancé sprayed on car: It is not known whether the accusations are true. leggo.it/Instagram

A car sprayed with curses and wallpapered with chat histories implies a man's infidelity. His betrayed fiancée is said to be behind it. However, nothing has been confirmed.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In southern Italy, a BMW was smeared with "Traditore" (cheater) and covered with printed chat histories allegedly showing the owner having an affair.

The incident went viral, with many commenters supporting the allegedly cheated woman.

The action could have legal consequences, as both damage to property and the publication of private messages without the consent of those involved are punishable by law. Show more

At first glance, it appears to be vandalism committed against a BMW. On closer inspection, it becomes clear that someone not only wanted to deface a car, but also to hit its owner at the core, punish him and expose him.

"Traditore" (cheater) is sprayed in white paint across the side of the car, which is parked at this time in Altamura in the province of Bari in southern Italy. Papers are stuck to the windows above it.

These contain chat histories. The context reveals that they are probably conversations between a fiancé and his lover.

Whether the allegations are true, whether the chat logs are actually the result of a fiancé's affair, is unknown to the passers-by who photograph and film the eyesore and share the images on social media. Even today.it, which reported on the case, does not know the background.

The commentators, most of whom are female, take the side of the woman who is allegedly behind the case. They congratulate her on her action and at most point out that it could cost her dearly.

Because if this is not all a staging, criminal offenses have been committed here: defacing the car and publishing allegedly private messages without the consent of those involved.

As today.it plausibly concludes, the accused could present his version of the story in court - although this would not be on trial there, but merely the revenge action of his fiancée. Or former fiancée?