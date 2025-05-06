Late-night host Bill Maher. YouTube/Real Time with Bill Maher

Bill Maher takes another shot at woke culture: The late-night host is upset about the finale of the dating show Love is Blind, in which the bride dumped the groom - because he wasn't committed enough.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The protagonist of "Real Time with Bill Maher" takes aim at the season finale of the US couple show Love is Blind.

Bride Sara has left groom Ben at the altar because he has not engaged with the Black Lives Matter movement and does not feel uncomfortable in the presence of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bill Maher accuses young women of having far too high expectations without fulfilling them themselves.

The self-confessed Democrat warns his party not to follow similar paths if it wants to replace the Trump administration. Show more

Late-night host Bill Maher caused a stir with his meeting with Donald Trump: in his subsequent shows, however, the 69-year-old has not held back with criticism of the US President.

However, the latest episode of the HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" will not be about this. "Before they can take on Donald Trump, the Democrats have to decide which wing of their own party is best suited to lead [the party] out of the wilderness," Maher introduces his latest "New Rule".

"When I say that, I'm sure you'll guess which news event of the past week I'm thinking of: the season eight finale of Love is Blind." For those who haven't seen the dating show on Netflix, which was supposed to end in a wedding, the presenter summarizes what happened.

"The bride - an impressive and attractive nurse named Sara Carton - backed out of her dream wedding to salesman Ben Mezzenga. They were already in full regalia at the altar when Sara told her husband that she just couldn't go through with it," explains Maher.

"Love is not blind - it's woke"

"Did he cheat on her? Abused her?" asks the New Yorker. "No, it was because of Black Lives Matter (BLM). Because if there's one thing we know about the young, liberal women of today, it's that they have very, very high standards about everything." Almost-Bride Ben may not be a racist at all, but he didn't do enough on the issue, she said.

In the clip from minute 1:17, Sara talks about her feelings after her mother and sister's wedding fell through. When she asked Ben about BLM, he said: "I don't think I've ever really given it much thought." The self-confessed Democrat commented bitingly: "That was the point at which she realized that she would rather die alone. Because love isn't blind - it's woke."

In Sara's "defense," Maher argues that Ben didn't just fail on this point. The show contestant didn't have much of an opinion on the topics of vaccinations and trans people either. "Sara's sister is a lesbian, and when she told Ben that, Ben said he had 'no discomfort at all with this community'."

"Okay, you're a much better person"

Maher raises his voice: "Not good enough, Ben! I think what you meant to say is, 'F*** yeah, I love it!" Then he gets serious: "Let me tell you this, guys: if the standards on the left are this high and politics becomes this much of a buzzkill, we'll never win another election - or have any babies."

Maher gets going: "This tendency of certain liberals to always and immediately excommunicate rather than communicate is what makes them so unappealing." But he is also sorry to bring the subject up with Sara. He calls out to her: "Look at this guy: What did you expect?"

Then the self-confessed atheist addresses Sara directly: "Okay, you're a much better person than he is. You win! And by winning, I mean losing. First we can't date people who have different political beliefs. And now we can't even date them if they have no opinion at all?"

"That's the way it is these days"

You can't even find true love in reality streaming series anymore, Maher jokes. "If you rule out anyone in their 20s who doesn't think much about politics, you're going to draw from a smaller pool than if you're looking for roadies without tattooed legs."

At least Ben didn't say he'd thought a lot about BLM and sided with Derek Chauvin - that's the cop who murdered George Floyd, a black man. "No, he said, 'I'm young and stupid and all I think about is fantasy football stats. Can't we talk about this?"

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

Should he think about the other topics? "Of course," says Maher. But: "We should all do a lot of things. I should meditate, finish reading Moby Dick and learn to fall asleep without fruit gums." Sara is "rather demanding and determined", scolds Maher: "That's the way it is these days."

"The enemy of getting laid"

The presenter wants to back this up with statistics: on the dating platform Bumble, for example, only 15 percent of women are willing to meet a man who is 1.76 meters tall. "Wow, women are like rollercoasters now," says Maher. "You have to be that tall to go on the ride." The saying works better in the original English:

«You must be this tall to ride them.»

Maher continues: "And that's not all: the guy also has to have a nice car and earn more than 100,000 dollars a year. Okay, but how many 1.88 meter tall Grand Prix racing drivers are there?"

The presenter becomes cynical: "I know you've all been told that you can have it all. And that you're a queen and a lady boss and that b****. But maybe your judgmental a**** isn't an asset either. And when you dump a guy for not thinking enough about BLM, let me just tell you this: what have you actually done that has made more of a difference in any black life than what your inappropriate ex-fiancé did?"

If the Democrats do the same as Sara, they'll fuck it up, Maher says: "Here's how. Posing, purity tests, the politics of 'I'll unfollow you [on social media] if you're not 1000 percent on my line'. Barack Obama used to preach: 'The perfect is the enemy of the good'. Yeah, but it's also the enemy of getting laid."