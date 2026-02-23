Secret service information, a mistress and a fierce shootout. The last hours of Mexican drug lord "El Mencho" look like something out of a narco series.

By tailing his mistress, investigators were able to track down the cartel boss in a hut on the edge of the forest.

A fierce shootout ensued during the arrest, and the seriously injured "El Mencho" died during transportation in the helicopter. Show more

A woman, a hut on the edge of the forest and an escape into the bushes play an important role in the military operation against Mexico's most powerful drug lord. One day after the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", the military provided detailed insights (PDF) into its actions.

With the help of US intelligence information and its own surveillance, the Mexican military had succeeded in tracking down the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) drug cartel. According to President Claudia Sheinbaum, only Mexican security forces were involved in the operation.

Investigators close in on the mistress

According to Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla, the investigation initially identified a man as a confidant of one of "El Mencho's" mistresses. Two days before the military operation, the man brought the woman to the drug lord in a complex of huts in the forest near Tapalpa in the state of Jalisco. The woman left the next day. "El Mencho" stayed in the hut.

When the military finally tried to arrest him, the drug lord's heavily armed bodyguards put up fierce resistance and fierce fighting broke out. With his closest circle of followers, "El Mencho" finally fled into the forest. He hid in the bushes, said Trevilla. Another shootout broke out there. A military helicopter was hit by gunfire.

Defense minister bursts into tears

According to reports, "El Mencho" and two of his bodyguards were seriously injured in the fighting. A helicopter was supposed to take them to a clinic in Jalisco. However, the drug lord succumbed to his injuries on the way. The plan was then changed, as Trevilla said.

The military now flew the dead drug lord to Morelia in the state of Michoacán. An air force fighter plane was waiting there to transport the body to Mexico City.

In view of the high number of soldiers killed, General Trevilla burst into tears at the press conference. At least 25 members of the National Guard were killed in attacks by gang members following the arrest of the drug lord.