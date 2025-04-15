Avelo Airlines flies to over 40 destinations in the USA. The airline improves its wallet with deportation flights. Archivbild: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

With deportation flights to Colombia, Venezuela and El Salvador, Donald Trump has already deported hundreds of unwelcome migrants. The low-cost airline Avelo Airlines is making its planes available for this purpose - and criticism is raining down.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The American airline Avelo Airlines is taking over the deportation flights for Donald Trump.

It's a profitable business for the airline.

At the same time, Avelo Airlines is receiving a lot of criticism for this practice. Show more

If you don't travel by plane in the USA very often, you probably haven't heard much about Avelo Airlines. On April 28, 2021, Avelo Airlines flew a route in the domestic American network for the first time. Today, 20 Boeing 737s fly for the airline from Houston. The airline flies to a total of 40 destinations in the USA.

In the meantime, the airline has expanded its business model. At the beginning of April, the airline decided to operate deportation flights for the Trump administration, reportsFocus. Three Boeing 737s are now permanently available at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona for repatriations.

Profitable business

This is a profitable business, says Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. This allows the core business with scheduled flights to be developed in a stable manner. "After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that this new opportunity is too valuable not to pursue, as it will help us stabilize our finances and continue our journey," explains Levy, according to The Middletown Press.

Call for a boycott

However, the use of the aircraft for deportation purposes has also led to harsh criticism in the USA. Various politicians have already condemned the flights, including Ned Lamont and William Tong, Governor and Attorney General of Connecticut, where Avelo has a base. The airline collects subsidies there in the form of tax breaks.

"We reject the inhumane deportation practices of the Trump administration, refuse to work with the state of Connecticut to support Avelo as long as it is involved in these practices, and pledge to boycott Avelo as long as it profits from deportation flights," it says on Change.org.

The airline faces sanctions

The first protests and petitions to stop Avelo's deportation flights have already taken place at airports. The state of Connecticut is now considering sanctioning companies that provide aircraft for deportation flights and withdrawing subsidies.

In return, the airline justifies its actions - even if the "weight of these concerns" is recognized. The practice is neither new nor politically motivated. After all, similar deportation flights also took place during Joe Biden's time in office.