Avelo Airlines has been criticized for its involvement in US deportation flights. The airline is responding to calls for a boycott by painting its aircraft in an inconspicuous color scheme.

Avelo Airlines is being criticized for taking over deportation flights for the US government.

CEO Andrew Levy justifies this with economic necessity.

Avelo has now removed the livery from several of the aircraft it operates; activists see this as an attempt to disguise the airline's identity. Show more

Avelo Airlines, a young American airline, is facing fierce criticism after deciding to operate deportation flights for the US government. The airline's CEO, Andrew Levy, defends the decision as necessary for the company's financial stability.

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with calls for a boycott and political calls for consequences. The airline, which normally offers low-cost flights from less frequented airports in the US, has been targeted by activists and politicians.

A petition on Change.org calls for a boycott of Avelo as long as the airline profits from deportation flights. Politicians such as Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong have also condemned the flights and called for the airline's tax breaks to be withdrawn.

Planes are suddenly white

In response to the growing pressure, Avelo Airlines has removed the livery from its aircraft used for the deportation flights, as the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph" reports. The Boeing 737 aircraft with the registrations N804VL, N801XT and N805VL now fly in a plain white livery. Several posts on the Bluesky platform see this as an attempt to disguise the airline's identity.

Avelo is not the only airline that has contracts with the US authority ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to operate deportation flights. The charter airline Global X from Miami is also active in this business and was recently the target of a hacker attack.