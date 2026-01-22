US Vice President JD Vance has visited the metropolis of Minneapolis. (archive photo) Bild: Nathan Howard/Pool The New York Times/AP/dpa

Two weeks after the fatal shooting of Renée Good, US Vice President JD Vance has visited the metropolis of Minneapolis. His aim was to "lower the temperature a little".

Just over two weeks after the fatal shooting of Renée Good by an ICE agent, Vice President JD Vance visited the metropolis of Minneapolis. His goal, following angry protests against ICE practices, was to "turn down the temperature a little bit, reduce the chaos, but still allow us as a federal government to enforce the immigration laws of the American people," Vance said after meeting with immigration officials on Thursday.

He blamed the media and "extreme left-wing agitators" for violent clashes between protesters and ICE officials. "Yes, come out and protest, protest me, protest our immigration policies, but do so peacefully," Vance said.

In a press conference that lasted about an hour and a half, Vance said several times that the tense situation in the state of Minnesota, where Minneapolis is located, would improve if local authorities worked better with the federal government. Vance did not say who he was referring to specifically. He admitted that he had not spoken to Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota. Walz was the Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2024 and thus a rival to Vance, who was running for the Republicans.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in early January. The incident led to protests across the country, particularly in Minnesota.

