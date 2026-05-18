The man won a big jackpot twice in one month. Ohio Lottery

A man from the US state of Ohio has won the lottery twice in the same store within a few weeks. He now wants to invest his winnings in renovating his house.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Ohio won twice with scratch cards within a month.

He bought both tickets at the same petrol station.

He won a total of 15,000 dollars and wants to use it to renovate his roof. Show more

A man from the US state of Ohio has won the lottery twice in the space of just a few weeks. According to the Ohio Lottery, the player first won 5,000 dollars - and shortly afterwards another 10,000 dollars.

The man from the city of Brunswick was only identified by the authorities as Richard. He won both prizes with so-called scratch-off tickets, which he bought in the same store: a Valero gas station in Brunswick.

The first win came on March 28 with an Ultimate $5,000,000 ticket. Less than a month later, luck struck again: on April 24, Richard won another 10,000 dollars with a "Billion" scratch card.

In total, the man collected 15,000 dollars within a short period of time. According to the Ohio Lottery, Richard already knows exactly what he wants to use the money for: he wants to have the roof of his house replaced.