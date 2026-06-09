The Euro Millions jackpot for the next draw on Friday is worth 16 million francs. (archive picture)
Keystone
A player in Belgium won 161.7 million francs in the Euro Millions draw on Tuesday. The correct winning combination was 2, 7, 23, 44 and 46 as well as the stars 3 and 5.
The jackpot for the next draw on Friday is 16 million francs, as Swisslos announced. Euro Millions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
https://www.swisslos.ch/de/euromillions/einzeltipps/spielen.html