In Euro Millions Lucky player hits 161.7 million franc jackpot

The Euro Millions jackpot for the next draw on Friday is worth 16 million francs. (archive picture)

A player in Belgium won 161.7 million francs in the Euro Millions draw on Tuesday. The correct winning combination was 2, 7, 23, 44 and 46 as well as the stars 3 and 5.