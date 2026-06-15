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Eurodreams jackpot won Lucky winner takes home 8 million francs

SDA

15.6.2026 - 21:56

In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland. (File photo)
In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland. (File photo)
Keystone

One person won the jackpot in Monday’s Eurodreams drawing. The lucky winner will now receive 22,222 francs every month for 30 years.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 21:56

16.06.2026, 07:35

A lucky winner took home the top prize in Monday’s Eurodreams drawing. The winner will receive 22,222 francs per month for 30 years. According to Swisslos, the winning numbers were 3, 14, 20, 22, 29, and 40, along with the dream number 5.

The jackpot was won in one of the eight European countries that offer the game. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland.

In the second prize tier, which is awarded for six correct numbers without the bonus number, the prize consists of a monthly payment of 2,222 Swiss francs for five years. Draws take place every Monday and Thursday.

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