Following the strike by cabin crew on Friday, Lufthansa pilots will go on strike on Monday and Tuesday. KEYSTONE

Many Lufthansa planes will be grounded for two days. Cancellations and delays are to be expected. Flights operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss are not affected.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa Group pilots are striking on Monday and Tuesday. Numerous flights from German airports will be affected.

Swiss flights will take place as planned.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union is justifying the strike with a lack of willingness to negotiate on the part of employers and inadequate pension and pay offers.

Lufthansa criticizes the strike as an escalation and rejects key demands as unrealistic, while the union continues to signal its willingness to talk. Show more

The pilots of the German Lufthansa Group have been called to strike this Monday and Tuesday. The strike is planned from 00:01 on Monday until 23:59 on Tuesday, as the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union announced on Saturday. VC members at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Lufthansa Cargo AG, Lufthansa Cityline GmbH and Eurowings GmbH have been called to strike. At Eurowings, the strike will only take place on Monday; all flights departing from German airports will be affected.

"Vereinigung Cockpit sees itself forced to take this step after the employers' side has shown no recognizable will to find a solution in several collective bargaining disputes," said VC President Andreas Pinheiro. "Despite a deliberate decision not to take strike action over the Easter holidays, no serious offers were made. During this time, there was neither a reaction nor any recognizable willingness to talk on the part of the employers."

According to VC, neither Lufthansa nor Lufthansa Cargo have made an offer for a company pension scheme, nor does Lufthansa Cityline have a viable offer for a new collective pay agreement. At Eurowings, the offer submitted for the company pension scheme is unacceptable and is "at such a low level that it hardly deserves the name".

Swiss flights not affected by the strike

The Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss announced on its website that its program was not affected by the strike. The Swiss airline is making every effort to provide additional capacity in order to get as many passengers as possible to their destinations. "We recommend that travelers regularly check the status of their booking on swiss.com and ensure that their contact details are up to date," Swiss continued.

Lufthansa reacted with incomprehension to the strike call. "Today's strike announcement by the Vereinigung Cockpit union (VC) represents a completely new level of escalation," said a company spokesperson. Their core demand of doubling an already above-average and excellent company pension scheme is absurd and unrealizable.

Vereinigung Cockpit declares itself willing to talk

VC emphasized that it was still willing to talk. "The employer side has the opportunity to avert the strike at any time by submitting negotiable offers," explained Pinheiro. "A strike is always the last resort to bring movement to failed negotiations. We would very much have preferred not to - especially in view of the inconvenience for our passengers and colleagues on the ground. However, the responsibility for this lies with the employers," said Pinheiro.

In light of the current situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline flights from Germany to the following destinations are excluded from the strike, according to the Group: Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

DPA