Lufthansa cabin crew want to strike. (archive picture) Lando Hass/dpa

Lufthansa flight attendants bring flight operations to a standstill on Friday - with consequences for thousands of travelers. The strike is also affecting operations at Zurich Airport. What affected passengers can do.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa cabin crew went on strike at the end of the Easter travel wave, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled since midnight.

The Frankfurt and Munich hubs are particularly affected, where the majority of flights have been canceled, with consequences for international connections as well.

The strike is linked to deadlocked wage negotiations, while airlines such as Swiss are trying to cushion the impact with larger aircraft and additional capacity. Show more

At the end of the Easter travel wave, Lufthansa cabin crew went on strike, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. Around 20,000 flight attendants have been on strike since midnight. The cabin crew union Ufo has called for this in order to bring movement to several deadlocked wage disputes at the Lufthansa core company and the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline.

After two rounds of pilot strikes, this is already the third major strike at the airline this year. Although Lufthansa has announced countermeasures, hundreds of flights have already been canceled in advance. At the largest hub in Frankfurt, around 75 percent of almost 350 planned Lufthansa departures were canceled, as the airport's plan shows. The situation was similar for landings on the last day of the Hessian Easter vacations.

Hundreds of departures will be affected on Friday until 22:00. Officially, only take-offs in Germany at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs and at numerous other airports such as Leipzig/Halle, Berlin and Stuttgart are on strike. As a result of the lack of aircraft at foreign destinations, numerous return flights are also likely to be canceled for the time being.

Swiss deploys larger aircraft

The strike will also have an impact on air traffic in Zurich. Six Lufthansa flights between Zurich and Frankfurt have been canceled, as a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. Munich will not be served by Lufthansa from Zurich. Swiss and two other airlines will also fly to Frankfurt on Friday.

Lufthansa subsidiary Swissplans to use larger aircraft on flights to Frankfurt and Munich. This means that some passengers may still be able to reach their destination.

"We are aware that strikes are associated with inconvenience for many travelers. Our aim is therefore to provide additional capacity within the scope of our possibilities and thus get as many passengers as possible to their destination," Swiss wrote on Thursday morning in response to an inquiry. For the time being, eight flights between Zurich and Frankfurt and between Zurich and Munich are involved. Further flights could be added, according to Swiss.

The airline is in close contact with the company, it added. Travelers should regularly check the status of their booking and update their contact details if necessary. This is the only way they can be contacted directly if a flight is canceled.

Rebooking and compensation

Lufthansa also advises passengers to obtain comprehensive information about their flight. Tickets can be rebooked or refunded. Passengers are also entitled to compensation for delays of more than three hours. The airline must also provide alternative transportation, food and accommodation.

The strike was preceded by a warning strike and a ballot. This resulted in a high level of employee support for industrial action.

The dispute is about the collective bargaining negotiations on the collective wage agreement at Lufthansa and, according to Ufo, the company's unwillingness to negotiate a social collective agreement at Cityline. Around 800 jobs depended on this, it said.

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