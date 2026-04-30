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Ferrari at the touch of a button Luxury cars now come out of the machine here

Adrian Kammer

30.4.2026

Over 60 luxury cars, sports cars and classic cars are waiting for you. In Singapore, there is a 15-storey car vending machine where you can click your dream car directly into your shopping cart using a touchscreen.

30.04.2026, 15:54

Space is the mother of invention: in Singapore, luxury car dealer Autobahn Motors operates a 15-storey automated vehicle tower.

The glass building houses around 60 vehicles - and also serves as a warehouse and showroom.

Luxury cars delivered by elevator

The range mainly includes sports and luxury cars, including models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Customers select their desired car on the screen - an automatic lift system then takes it directly to the delivery area.

Watch the video to see how the machine works and where the catch is.

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