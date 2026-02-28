In the midst of the escalation between the USA, Israel and Iran, tensions have reached Dubai. A luxury hotel on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah is on fire. Eyewitnesses report an explosion - official confirmation is pending.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, the Fairmont The Palm hotel has caught fire.

According to reports, the fire was preceded by a loud explosion and there is talk of a possible rocket attack.

The situation in the Middle East continues to escalate as several countries call on their nationals to seek shelter immediately. Show more

On Saturday afternoon, several international media outlets reported a fire at the Fairmont The Palm on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Pictures circulating on social networks show smoke above the hotel complex. There was initially no official confirmation from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

According to eyewitnesses , there was a "loud explosion" beforehand. Initial reports spoke of a possible rocket attack. This information cannot yet be independently verified. There is also no reliable information on the number of possible casualties or victims.

Iran has apparently managed to hit Dubai. pic.twitter.com/ymZC0TmEjt — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

The suspected attack comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against targets in Iran. Israel previously spoke of a "pre-emptive attack" to eliminate threats. Explosions were reported in Tehran. According to its own statements, Iran responded with counter-attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region.

Numerous incidents in the Gulf region

There were also incidents in other parts of the Gulf region. In Dubai, residents in the area around the marina reported a loud bang and people seeking shelter. In Abu Dhabi, falling debris is said to have claimed one life. Official confirmation of this information is also pending.

Several Western governments have now tightened their travel advice. The UK Foreign Office is urging nationals in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait to move to safe indoor areas immediately, avoid travel and follow instructions from local authorities. Switzerland also advises against non-urgent travel to the region.

The situation remains unclear. While military attacks are being reported in the Middle East, there is growing concern that the conflict between Iran, Israel and the USA will escalate further - with possible consequences far beyond the region.

