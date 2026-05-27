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Crazy dispute escalates Luxury hotel refuses tap water - guest goes to court

dpa

27.5.2026 - 12:41

Do they pour or do they not pour? That was the question here. (Illustration)
Do they pour or do they not pour? That was the question here. (Illustration)
dpa

Can a hotel refuse tap water to its guests? Or is compensation then due? These questions have now been clarified in Italy - by the highest court.

DPA

27.05.2026, 12:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Italy's highest court has ruled on a dispute over tap water.
  • A holidaymaker had sued a luxury hotel because it refused to serve her tap water.
  • The judges made it clear: restaurants and hotels do not have to serve tap water.
Show more

For years, a holidaymaker and an Italian luxury hotel argued over (not) a glass of tap water with dinner - now Italy's highest court has put an end to the legal wrangling. Guests are not entitled to tap water in restaurants and hotels, as the Court of Cassation in Rome has ruled. The legal dispute was triggered at Christmas 2019 in a five-star hotel in the Dolomites.

Over the holidays, the woman stayed in a luxury hotel in the South Tyrolean resort of Corvara in Badia. She had booked a half-board package there, but drinks were not included. During dinner, the tourist repeatedly asked for a glass of tap water. Italian media reported that she even offered to pay extra for the service.

Tourist demanded compensation

However, the hotel remained consistent: only bottles of mineral water were served - at a price of around seven euros. The tourist then went to court. According to the Ansa news agency, she argued that drinking water is a fundamental right and demanded around 2,700 euros in compensation for additional costs and personal inconvenience.

However, the judges dismissed the claim in several instances, which prompted the Supreme Court to intervene. The Court of Cassation has now clarified that there is no provision in Italian law that obliges restaurants or hotels to serve tap water. The respective establishment therefore decides whether a guest can be served tap water or not. The judges therefore ruled out the tourist's claims for damages.

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