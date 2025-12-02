Spectacular robbery of an armored car in Calabria. The thieves stole around 2 million euros. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Thieves stole millions from an armored car in southern Italy. They fired shots from submachine guns, used nails on the highway and set a tunnel on fire.

In Calabria, an armed gang attacked an armored car in a highway tunnel on December 1, 2025 and stole around 2 million euros.

The perpetrators blocked the A2 highway with burning vehicles and nails, fired machine guns, blew open a door and fled undetected.

Despite the violence, the security staff in the van were unharmed, and the fire department and police were on the scene with a large-scale operation. Show more

Several shots were fired during a spectacular robbery of an armored car in Italy early Monday morning. The loot: around 2 million euros.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the attack happened at around 6.30 a.m. in a tunnel on the A2 highway in Calabria.

Around a dozen perpetrators are said to have targeted the armored van.

The gang blocked the road with several cars, scattered nails on the road and set fire to vehicles - all to cut off the armored van's escape route.

Perpetrators set cars on fire, no one was injured

The perpetrators stormed onto the road, surrounded the armored car and fired machine guns. The three security guards in the van were unharmed - they did not react and remained in their armored vehicle.

To seal off the escape route once and for all, the robbers set fire to several cars. They then blew open a door of the van and stole around 2 million euros. It is unclear where the gang fled to. Investigators believe it is possible that the perpetrators initially escaped on foot via a nearby exit.

The visibly shocked security staff were later attended to by the police and emergency services. The fire department was deployed in large numbers to extinguish the burning vehicles.