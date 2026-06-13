French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening to conclude the G7 summit. To mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, Macron and Trump will dine at the Palace of Versailles, the Élysée Palace announced. The Palace of Versailles is a stronghold of Franco-American friendship, where the treaty sealing the independence of the United States was signed in 1783. The U.S. side confirmed the meeting.

Trump and Macron, who have repeatedly engaged in verbal spats in the past, will first meet at the summit of the leading Western industrialized nations (G7) from Monday to Wednesday in Évian-les-Bains on Lake Geneva. Topics of discussion at the high-level talks there will include, in particular, the crisis in the Middle East and its impact on the global economy, as well as the war in Ukraine. France holds the G7 presidency this year.