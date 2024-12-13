Francois Bayrou, leader of the "Democratic Movement" party and mayor of Pau, is the new prime minister of France. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP/dpa Keystone/AFP/Joel Saget

Following the fall of the center-right government in France, head of state Emmanuel Macron has appointed the centrist and long-time ally François Bayrou as prime minister.

DPA dpa

Bayrou, whose MoDem party cooperates with Macron's Renaissance, has long been considered a close confidant of the president. The 73-year-old mayor of the southern French city of Pau is held in high regard by the conservatives. The Greens and Socialists, on the other hand, have repeatedly spoken out against the Macron confidant, who they believe would not bring a new beginning but a continuation of previous policies.

Will the new prime minister get a majority in parliament?

It is therefore uncertain whether Bayrou will achieve a majority capable of governing. The Socialists have shown themselves to be open to tolerating a centrist government. However, it is highly questionable whether there will be support from the left-wing camp for a prime minister who has been explicitly rejected.

Last Thursday, Michel Barnier tendered his resignation as prime minister. The members of the National Assembly brought him and his cabinet down with a vote of no confidence.

Macron does not approach the opposition

Macron, who is under pressure himself due to the fall of the government, is taking the plunge with his nomination. In view of the political crisis, there were calls for his resignation from the ranks of the opposition.

Marine Le Pen's right-wing nationalists are also likely to seek an early presidential election. Officially, Macron is in office until 2027. After two terms in office, he will not be able to run again. The right-wing nationalists, whose candidate Le Pen lost twice in the run-off against Macron, want to succeed the liberal in the Élysée Palace.

What exactly the new government will look like is still unclear. Neither the left-wing camp nor Macron's centrist forces nor the right-wing nationalists and their allies have a majority of their own in the National Assembly. It is expected that the conservatives and parts of the left-wing camp have at least promised Macron that they will tolerate the new prime minister. In the event of acquiescence instead of a broad coalition, the government would not have its own majority and would be correspondingly fragile.

Government should not depend on Le Pen again

In addition to a minimum degree of stability, the agreement between the parties is primarily about ensuring that the new government does not depend on Le Pen's right-wing nationalists, as Barnier's previous minority government did. The latter's center-right cabinet lasted less than three months before the opposition, made up of left-wing forces and right-wing nationalists, toppled it in an unusual show of solidarity.

With his swift appointment just one week after the fall of the government, Macron also wants to prevent France from falling even deeper into political crisis and economic difficulties. The country has to make savings due to its excessive new debt.

However, Barnier's government failed to implement the planned austerity budget for the coming year. The swift move should also come as something of a relief to France's international partners, as it brings with it the hope that there is no threat of weeks of deadlock due to exploratory talks and reshuffling.