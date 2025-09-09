The former defense minister Sébastien Lecornu is France's new prime minister. (archive picture) dpa

After the fall of the Bayrou government, a fresh start is the order of the day in France. Macron quickly presents a new prime minister. But will he be able to avert the impending crises?

Just one day after the fall of the center-right government in France, head of state Emmanuel Macron has appointed the former defense minister Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister. This was announced by the Élysée Palace. The 39-year-old former minister is considered a confidant of Macron. Lecornu is now to consult with the political forces in the National Assembly in order to put the urgently needed budget in place, it was reported. He is also to reach agreements with them on decisions for the coming months.

The statement from the Élysée Palace said that the new prime minister would only then propose his government team. His actions should be guided, among other things, by the defense of France's independence and strength. "The President of the Republic is convinced that on these foundations, an agreement between the political forces is possible while respecting everyone's convictions."

Coming from the Conservatives, Lecornu was appointed to Édouard Philippe's centrist government in 2017. Lecornu is said to have a certain connection to and respect from the right-wing nationalist leader Marine Le Pen. He is seen as a politician who is tolerated by the bourgeois right and who at least does not face outright rejection on the left.

Predecessor Bayrou had failed with a vote of confidence

On Monday evening, the previous Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly after less than nine months in office, thus bringing down his minority government. Michel Barnier's center-right cabinet had already fallen in December. After months of instability, France must now hope to make political progress.

This is particularly crucial with regard to the budget. The highly indebted country must stabilize its austerity course and adopt a budget for the coming year. It is unclear how a new government will succeed in doing this given the widely divergent positions in the divided parliament.

Measured in terms of economic output, France has the third highest debt ratio in the EU after Greece and Italy at 114%. In absolute figures, the country has the highest mountain of debt in the eurozone at around 3,300 billion euros. Government spending is also among the highest in Europe. The most recent budget deficit was 5.8 percent. The EU opened an excessive deficit procedure against France back in July 2024.

Complicated political situation makes governing difficult

The National Assembly has been deeply divided since last year's parliamentary elections. Macron's centrists, Le Pen's right-wing nationalists and the left-wing camp face each other as three large blocs. None of them have a majority of their own. Barnier's government depended on the right-wing nationalists and failed, Bayrou was initially tolerated by the socialists but then lost their favor.

Under the new government, too, it is likely to be a balancing act to govern with the current political situation. Cross-party coalitions are unusual in France. Instead of seeking compromise, parliament is more likely to pursue a course of confrontation.

Macron also under pressure in political crisis

Macron's quick appointment is likely to have selfish reasons. With two failed prime ministers in just one year, the president himself had come under pressure. The right-wing nationalists called on him to clear the way for new elections by dissolving parliament. The far-left LFI even wanted to depose him. Macron's quick nomination is therefore likely not only an attempt to contain the budget crisis and the renewed political crisis, but also to get out of the firing line himself.