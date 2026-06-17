French President Emmanuel Macron has described the G7 summit of leading democratic economic powers in Évian, organized by his country, as a success. “Objectively speaking, this G7 summit has been a success. It was a moment of unity, substantive discussions, and genuine cooperation among the leaders present here,” said the host at the conclusion of the meeting. “This summit has indeed enabled us to coordinate very closely in order to respond to the crises and work on the major challenges of our time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on Wednesday at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

Macron noted that the group had unanimously adopted nine declarations. The meeting took place in a very difficult context, Macron said, referring to crises and conflicts around the world. He added that the past few months had been marked more by fragmentation, division, and disagreement.

The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, and Japan.