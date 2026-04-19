"Bizarre moment"Macron gives Meloni a kiss - greeting goes viral
Carlotta Henggeler
19.4.2026
When Emmanuel Macron welcomes Giorgia Meloni to the political summit in Paris on April 17, 2026 with a striking gesture, it causes many reactions online - most recently, the French president was the target of mockery by a schoolboy.
19.04.2026, 18:58
Carlotta Henggeler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
At the meeting on security in the Strait of Hormuz in Paris, a striking greeting attracted attention: Emmanuel Macron gave Giorgia Meloni a surprising hug, which was discussed online.
In terms of content, France and the UK announced a defensive multinational naval mission to secure shipping in the strategically important strait after a possible ceasefire.
Another video also went viral: At a youth event, a student countered Macron's comment about his English skills with "for sure", alluding to an earlier viral appearance and causing laughter.
A high-level political meeting on security around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz has been marked by a viral moment: A video shows France's President Emmanuel Macron surprisingly greeting Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a big hug. The scene caused a lot of commentary online.
For example, the French news portal "News" writes on X: "Look at this bizarre moment! The two greet each other with a hug - but Meloni's gaze looks visibly tense."
🇫🇷🇮🇹 🚨 Regardez ce moment ultra bizarre entre Macron et Meloni❗️
Lors du sommet européen à l’Élysée, les deux leaders s’enlacent… mais le regard de Giorgia Meloni transpire le malaise. pic.twitter.com/z1CxKp6jPL
Macron explains that he can also read English books - to which a pupil dryly replies "for sure". A clear allusion: it was precisely this expression that had previously gone viral for the president at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after he had used it several times in a speech.
The punch line is spot on: the audience reacts with laughter, Macron takes it with humor. Shortly afterwards, this moment also spread rapidly on social networks.