"A toxic president" - that's what journalist Etienne Campion calls Emmanuel Macron in his new book. In an interview with blue News, he talks about manipulation, political isolation and the question of whether Macron's second term could be a historic failure.

A new book is causing a stir in France: journalist Etienne Campion paints a gloomy portrait of Emmanuel Macron. In an interview with blue News, he explains why he considers the president to be "toxic" - and why he sees his second term in office as a turning point.

Mr. Campion, how did the idea for your book about Emmanuel Macron come about?

"As a journalist, I worked empirically on Emmanuel Macron for a long time. Initially, I was interested in the intellectuals who surrounded him. Every president had a kind of intelligentsia around him. With Macron, I noticed that there were hardly any such personalities at his side from 2023 onwards."

"In many conversations with former confidants, a pattern emerged. Macron has a method: he seduces people strategically, draws them in - and then lets them fall. He is a super seducer, but his seduction often has no future."

Why do you call him "toxic"?

"Normally you describe a president with terms that elevate him above the masses. 'Toxic' seems less noble - but it fits. Macron uses interpersonal relationships in their most unflattering form."

"He is able to woo people intensely and then turn away from them abruptly. That's why many find it difficult to detach themselves emotionally from him. He counts for others - but hardly commits himself. In a way, he is a manipulator."

You write about a method of the "mort-vivant", the undead. What do you mean by that?

"Macron is decoupled from common feelings. He can bind people strongly to him, drop them politically - and contact them again later as if nothing had happened. The method is to 'kill' someone politically, but leave them with the illusion of a possible return."

Was the dissolution of the National Assembly in 2024 a turning point?

"For many, this decision was incomprehensible. Perhaps Macron wanted to punish his own camp or force coexistence with the Rassemblement National in order to present himself as the defender of the institutions."

«Nobody proudly calls themselves a Macronist anymore.» Etienne Campion Journalist and author

"Two years later, it is clear that the maneuver did not work. Many polls show that the French feel the country is in crisis. In 2017, Macron wanted to stop the extremes and strengthen Europe. Today we have to realize that he has failed to achieve his goal."

How will Macron's presidency end?

"He has already lost his absolute majority in 2022. Many of his companions are now distancing themselves. Nobody is proud to call themselves a Macronist anymore."

"Should Marine Le Pen or Jordan Bardella win in 2027, history will see Macron as the president who paved the way for the Rassemblement National. His second term is already a phase of political erosion."