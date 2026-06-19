Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaks at a press conference during the EU summit. Marius Burgelman/AP/dpa/Keystone

According to Germany, so-called “return hubs” outside the EU are intended to be a key component in increasing the number of deportations. The French president has reservations—including moral ones.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against the EU’s planned return centers for rejected asylum seekers in third countries.

According to him, France says “no to return centers” because “I do not believe they are effective, nor do I believe they are in line with our principles.”

The European Parliament had approved the plans; approval from member states is still pending.

Macron said he does not believe the plans are in line with European values. Show more

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the plans by Germany and other EU countries to establish return centers for rejected asylum seekers in third countries. As far as France is concerned, there is a “no to return centers” because “I do not believe they are effective, nor do I believe they align with our principles,” Macron said in Brussels.

The planned deportation centers (“return hubs”) outside the European Union are intended to house individuals subject to enforceable deportation who cannot be returned to their countries of origin—for example, because their home country refuses to take them back. The European Parliament recently approved the legal basis for this. All that remains is the approval of the EU member states, which is considered a formality.

Addressing the countries that wish to establish return centers, Macron said that several nations had decided months, and in some cases years, ago to pursue an “innovative” policy in this area—he used that exact term. While he is a strong advocate of innovation in his own country, he said he is very cautious “when it comes to innovations in values and human rights.”

Macron: “Return Hubs” Do Not Align with European Values

Macron said he does not believe these plans align with European values. “I’m not sure that’s our Europe,” he emphasized. Furthermore, the head of state explained that he has never seen a return center in a third country function successfully.

For the French president, one thing is also clear: funds from the European budget should definitely not be used to build such repatriation centers. However, he supports a strict migration policy that combats illegal immigration, is efficient, and leads to repatriations.

France in the Minority

Germany is considered a major proponent of deportation centers and is pushing the project forward in a working group together with the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Denmark. According to German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, concrete agreements with third countries are to be reached before the end of this year.

Most other EU member states also support the idea, as evidenced by a letter from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the letter, they express their confidence in the so-called “third-country solutions” and also request financial support from the European Commission. Nineteen of the 27 member states signed the letter, which was released during the EU summit.