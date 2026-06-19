French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the plans by Germany and other EU countries to establish return centers for rejected asylum seekers in third countries. As far as France is concerned, the answer is “no to return centers,” because “I do not believe they are effective, nor do I believe they are in line with our principles,” Macron said in Brussels.

The planned deportation centers (“return hubs”) outside the European Union are intended to house individuals subject to enforceable removal orders who cannot be returned to their countries of origin—for example, because their home country refuses to take them back. The European Parliament recently approved the legal framework. All that remains is the approval of the EU member states, which is considered a formality.

Addressing the countries that wish to establish return hubs, Macron said that several nations had decided months—and in some cases years—ago to pursue what he called an “innovative” policy in this area. While he is a strong advocate of innovation in his own country, he said he is very cautious “when it comes to innovations in values and human rights.”

Macron: “Return Hubs” Do Not Align with European Values

Macron said he does not believe these plans align with European values. “I’m not sure that this is our Europe,” he emphasized. Furthermore, the head of state explained that he has never seen a return center in a third country function successfully.

For the French president, one thing is also clear: funds from the European budget should definitely not be used to build such repatriation centers. However, he is in favor of a strict immigration policy that combats illegal immigration, is efficient, and leads to repatriations.

France in the Minority

Germany is considered a major proponent of deportation centers and is pushing the project forward in a working group together with the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Denmark. According to Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), concrete agreements with third countries are to be reached before the end of this year.

Most EU member states also support the idea in general, as evidenced by a letter from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the letter, they express their conviction in the so-called “third-country solutions” and also request financial support from the European Commission. Nineteen of the 27 member states signed the letter, which was published during the EU summit.