French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at a meeting of the European Political Community. Photo: Anthony Pizzoferrato/AP/dpa Keystone

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the aid announced by US President Donald Trump for ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, but ruled out French involvement.

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"We will not take part in any violent operations, especially as the framework for this does not seem clear to me," said Macron at a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan, Armenia. "I don't know what the initiative is."

Macron referred to the international alliance forged under the leadership of France and the UK for a neutral naval deployment in the strait after the end of hostilities. On the day of consultations between the 50 or so states involved in the alliance, the USA had announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. If the United States now wanted to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, that would be a very good thing. "This is what we have been calling for from the outset," said Macron.

"We have set up an ad hoc mission that we are working on. The military planning was done in London, but what we want above all is a coordinated reopening between Iran and the United States," said Macron. "This is the only solution that will make it possible to open the Strait of Hormuz permanently, to ensure free navigation and to do so without restrictions and without tolls."