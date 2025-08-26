The pro-Kremlin TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov has threatened France with a military occupation on Russian state television. President Emmanuel Macron will "clean the boots of Russian officers."

Sven Ziegler

Russian TV presenter and well-known Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has once again used drastic words against Europe on state television.

In his show "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov", he fantasized about a Russian conquest of France. "Macron will be allowed to shine the boots of Russian officers", he declared on camera - and spoke of stationing Russian soldiers on the Champs-Élysées.

Solovyov was supported by political scientist Sergei Mikheyev, who put Russia's security interests above all else. Europe should not expect any compromises with Russia, he said. When Mikheyev spoke about possible concessions, Solovyov interrupted him: "For once, I agree to a compromise: Let them have Paris."

In the course of the discussion, Solovyov insulted the European states violently. In view of debates about possible ground troops in Ukraine, he raged: "I'm not joking at all. That's why we will be stationed on the Champs-Élysées. What made all these European mangy animals come to Ukraine? So that we can bury them there again?"

Repeated threats against Europe

It was not the first time that Solovyov had threatened European countries with war. In the past, he had already fantasized about marches on Berlin, Paris or London. When Germany was discussing the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, he even threatened that the Federal Republic would "cease to exist".

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also repeatedly railed against Europe. In 2024 , for example, he used an oversized map to explain how he wanted to draw Ukraine's borders in the future.

Medvedev also spoke out after the Ukraine summit in Washington and mocked the Europeans. The top politician spoke of an "anti-Russian, warmongering coalition of the willing."