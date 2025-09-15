Maddie disappeared without a trace almost two decades ago. (archive photo) Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

The sex offender is due to be released in a few days. Not only the German public prosecutor's office believes it is possible that he is involved in the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian B. is considered a suspect in the Maddie case by German and British investigators.

On September 17, he completes a prison sentence for a 2005 rape.

No charges have yet been brought in the McCann case and the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

The London police have tried to question the suspect in the Maddie case, Christian B.. However, this failed due to his lack of cooperation, Scotland Yard announced shortly before the 48-year-old was expected to be released from custody. According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office, B. should be a free man by September 17 at the latest. By then, the German will have served a prison sentence to which the Braunschweig Regional Court sentenced him in 2019 for rape.

Both German and British investigators regard Christian B. as a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. The then three-year-old British girl disappeared without a trace in 2007 during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal. In 2005, B. raped a 72-year-old American woman in the same town, according to the verdict. He spent several years in prison for this crime, which is now coming to an end.

The presumption of innocence applies

The German public prosecutor's office suspects the 48-year-old of killing the girl and is demanding that the man, who has multiple convictions for sexual offenses, wear an electronic ankle bracelet after his release from prison. No charges have yet been brought in the Maddie case due to a lack of solid evidence. The presumption of innocence applies.

Christian B. is said to have shown little cooperation. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa Pool/dpa

With regard to the suspicions in the Maddie case, which have now been around for more than five years, B.'s defense lawyer Friedrich Fülscher spoke of a "massive campaign of prejudice". "If there had been sufficient suspicion, charges would have been brought long ago," Fülscher recently told dpa.

The British police are still investigating a missing person's case in relation to Maddie. For legal reasons, questioning is only possible via a request for mutual legal assistance, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police. This had been made, but the German suspect had refused to make a statement. "Even without an interrogation, we will continue to pursue all promising lines of inquiry," the statement continued.