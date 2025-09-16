Maddie disappeared without a trace almost two decades ago. (archive photo) Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

Christian B., the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, is due to leave prison on Wednesday. His lawyer announces protective measures and criticizes the investigation as "insubstantial".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian B. will be released on September 17 after serving a seven-year prison sentence.

His lawyer speaks of a protection concept and "mixed feelings" for his client.

The public prosecutor's office demands an electronic anklet, investigations into the Maddie case continue. Show more

Christian B's prison sentence ends on September 17. The 48-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence in Sehnde prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman. He is now being released as a free man - and at the same time remains the main suspect in the Maddie McCann case.

In an interview with RTL, his lawyer Friedrich Fülscher said that his client had mixed feelings: "I can imagine that this is associated with anxiety because you simply don't know what to expect." The long imprisonment and almost 40 days of trial had "marked" Christian B.

According to Fülscher, a protection concept has been prepared beyond the day of his release. They are in close contact with the police in Braunschweig. "Mr. B. also has concrete plans after his release," said the lawyer - he did not want to give details for privacy reasons.

Negotiations on ankle bracelet still ongoing

It remains to be seen whether Christian B. will have to live with an electronic ankle bracelet in future. An expert opinion classifies him as "highly dangerous", which is why the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office has submitted an application. The problem is that the ankle bracelet only works in Germany. In order to prevent him from absconding abroad, the authorities are considering a legal obligation to register when traveling abroad.

In the case of Maddie, who disappeared without trace in Portugal in 2007, Fülscher still sees no reliable evidence against his client. "I consider the investigations to be absolutely insubstantial," he said. The British press had painted a picture of guilt for years. His conclusion after five years of suspicion: "Much ado about nothing."

No charges have yet been brought in the McCann case, as the evidence is considered insufficient. Nevertheless, investigations are continuing in Germany, Portugal and the UK.