Annett Meiritz, journalist and long-time US correspondent for the "Handelsblatt" newspaper, warned Lanz against giving the "all-clear". ZDF

A former US correspondent and a Middle East expert were guests on "Markus Lanz" on Wednesday evening. Their information and assessments of the Iran conflict astonished the presenter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Markus Lanz" on Wednesday evening, the guests discussed the ceasefire in the Middle East.

The experts warned against premature optimism.

US expert Annett Meiritz also amazes ZDF presenter Markus Lanz. Show more

A further escalation of the Iran war is off the table for the time being thanks to a two-week ceasefire. Nevertheless, neither guest on Markus Lanz saw any reason for great optimism this evening. Annett Meiritz, journalist and long-time US correspondent for the "Handelsblatt" newspaper, said: "I warn against giving the all-clear." Middle East expert Daniel Gerlach also did not want to speak of a "deal" just yet.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz and the neighboring countries is too opaque. The US President's behavior is also too volatile, as Annett Meiritz confirmed in the Politittalk. "Donald Trump is the most impatient US president of all time," she said. He desperately wants to be the one to put an end to the mullah regime in Iran after 47 years. In her eyes, Iran is the exception that Trump was already thinking about in his first term of office when he promised an end to the USA's "eternal wars".

Meanwhile, Daniel Gerlach pointed out that there is currently no fixed agreement, only a ten-point plan. There are also "very different interpretations" of the details. The Middle East expert suspected that the paper included a long-term non-aggression treaty, possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz and details on Iran's renunciation of nuclear enrichment.

US expert baffles ZDF presenter Markus Lanz

When asked about the reasons for the US attack, Annett Meiritz attested to the US President's resistance to advice. For example, there had been warnings about Iran's ability to defend itself. But Trump apparently only wanted to listen to what he wanted to hear. The journalist pointed to several meetings between the US president and Benjamin Netanyahu as a turning point in his strategy.

Trump "listened to him the most". The Israeli head of government may have convinced his US counterpart of the military weakness of the Mullah regime. It is important to bear in mind "that the circle of people who influence Donald Trump has become very, very, very small". No more than five or six people still have "Trump's ear".

The state of the US National Security Council is also an indication of this. "We have a complete reshuffle of the secret services under Donald Trump," explained Meiritz. The president has dismissed two thirds of the staff there. There had recently been cases of top diplomats from Germany and Europe not being able to get through to the Pentagon or State Department "because they didn't know exactly who to call". "Madness!", Markus Lanz exclaimed twice. After all, we are talking about the largest military power in the world.

Did Donald Trump already know about the ten-point plan before his tweet?

When Markus Lanz discussed the US President's frightening rhetoric with his guests on his "Truth Social" channel, Daniel Gerlach caused the presenter to be taken aback: "In my view, there is a lot to suggest that Trump already knew there was a deal, an agreement, the moment he sent out that last tweet." He continued: "If I had this information two days ago, then I assume that there were many others who had this information."

The host was very surprised. "You had it? Two days ago?" Gerlach answered in the affirmative. In his opinion, the martial message was a calculated threatening gesture by Trump. The head of government wanted to show that he was the driving force behind the ceasefire.

"The Americans have been sold this way."

The presenter then went on to discuss the sometimes astonishingly unreliable information provided by the intelligence services, such as the lack of anticipation of what would happen to the Strait of Hormuz or the Mossad's misjudgements about Iran's defensive capabilities. Daniel Gerlach disagreed at this point: "The Israelis did not misjudge this. They knew how the regime would react." But one has to say, relatively cynically: "They sold it to the Americans that way." For the Israeli leadership, it is not so important whether the Iranian regime is toppled or not.

The Middle East expert then suddenly made Lanz laugh when he compared secret services to movie set designers. The people in the front row are dressed in very detailed costumes, while the people in the background wear inconspicuous clothing. The secret services "are very, very proud" of some very detailed actions. However, there are also situations "where the secret services are in the dark".