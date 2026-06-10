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Short film with numerous celebrities Madonna provokes once again - this time with a sex party in the toilet

Adrian Kammer

10.6.2026

The Queen of Pop is back with an elaborately staged short film. The ten-minute music video for "Confessions II" contains provocative images and appearances by numerous stars.

10.06.2026, 08:39

10.06.2026, 14:55

Glowing genitals, fetish looks and sex in the toilet: even at the age of 67, Madonna is still provocative. As a foretaste of her new album "Confessions II", the pop icon is releasing a short film that uses surreal images to address themes such as identity, freedom and self-determination, while also celebrating her deep connection to club and dance culture.

Celebrity guest appearances provide additional star power. They include actor Benedict Cumberbatch, singer Sabrina Carpenter, ex-supermodel Kate Moss and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. "Confessions II" will be released on July 3 and is her first studio album since 2019. The title follows on from the successful album "Confessions on a Dance Floor" from 2005.

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