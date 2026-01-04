Heavily armed police officers outside the Metorpolian Detention Center on Saturday evening. KEYSTONE

Following his arrest, Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro is now sitting in a notorious detention center in New York. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has been criticized for years for its problematic detention conditions.

Following hisarrest by US authorities, Nicolás Maduro has been transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. The Venezuelan president is awaiting trial there together with his wife Cilia Flores.

The detention center in the borough of Brooklyn has been criticized for years due to problematic conditions. As the US portal "Axios " reports, the prison is considered dilapidated, unhygienic and understaffed. Inmates have repeatedly complained about difficult prison conditions. In individual cases, US judges have shortened prison sentences or adjusted prison terms to take account of the circumstances.

Reports cite inadequate food, insufficient medical care and security problems within the prison, among other things. Allegations of violence by supervisory staff have also been made public in the past.

According to the US Department of Corrections, the Metropolitan Detention Center currently houses around 1,300 prisoners. The facility is designed for men and women, but has been struggling with staff shortages for some time, according to the media.

The British newspaper "The Independent"also describes the prison as particularly problematic. According to the paper, there are repeated incidents of violence among inmates, including fatal knife attacks. Several inmates have died in recent years, some of them by suicide.

Former and current inmates also report considerable hygiene deficiencies. Media reports speak of vermin, defective facilities and spoiled food.

One inmate told Spectrum News NY1 about conditions in which there are "stabbings several times a week"; maggots in the food are also not uncommon. "The conditions are barbaric," says the former inmate.

Criticism comes not only from inmates and human rights organizations, but also from the US judiciary. Several federal judges have pointed out in the past that the conditions of detention for pre-trial detainees are hardly reasonable.

According to "The Independent", a former head of the Federal Public Defender's Office in New York said that "all the known problems of a prison come together at the MDC - from a lack of medical care to hygiene problems and violence". The conditions have been known for years, but have hardly improved.

Maduro thus joins a list of prominent inmates. Among others, the convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and other well-known defendants from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment have been or are being held in the prison.