Several explosions occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Saturday morning. The USA is said to have ordered an attack.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Venezuela, there were several explosions in the capital Caracas during the night.

The incidents occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions with the USA after President Trump threatened military strikes against Venezuela and extended sanctions.

It appears to be a US attack. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

3.39 pm Rubio: USA ready to cooperate with current leadership in Venezuela Following the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro by the US military, the USA has declared its willingness to cooperate in principle with the remaining leadership in the South American country. "We will judge everything by their actions and we will see what they do," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the TV station CBS News on Sunday. "If they don't make the right decision, the United States will continue to have multiple avenues of influence." US President Donald Trump had announced on Saturday that the US would initially lead Venezuela itself. However, he left open what a US administration of Venezuela could look like in concrete terms.

3.16 pm Maduro's successor stands up to Trump Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is countering the USA: President Donald Trump's push for a change of power in the oil-rich South American country is meeting with resistance. Rodriguez is part of the power elite surrounding President Nicolás Maduro, who was spectacularly arrested by US elite troops in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, virtually out of bed, and taken out of the country. At a meeting of the Defense Council, she called Maduro the "only president". "We will never be slaves again", she said towards Trump, describing the US attack as a violation of the UN Charter. After Maduro was forcibly removed from power, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez took over the presidency on the orders of the Supreme Court until new elections are held. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Ariana Cubillos Maduro is now in a prison in New York, where he and his wife Cilia Flores - against whom US arrest warrants have been issued - are awaiting trial on charges including "drug terrorism". The left-wing authoritarian Maduro had been in power since 2013, which he also secured by rigging elections.

14:37 200 demonstrators in Bern demand "Hands off Venezuela" Around 200 people demonstrated in Bern on Sunday against the US intervention in Venezuela. They demanded "the immediate condemnation of this aggression, which violates international law", according to a statement. They carried banners with inscriptions such as "Trump terror" or "Fuera yanquis de América Latina" (Yankees, get out of Latin America), as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. "Cheers to international solidarity", chanted the participants. The aim of the attack was to gain US control over Venezuela's oil and strengthen its geopolitical power in the region, the call said. The attack is directed against all countries in the region that oppose imperialism.

14.08 hrs Swiss government issues travel warning for Venezuela Switzerland advises against travel to Venezuela with immediate effect. Following the US attack at the weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs classifies the security situation as tense and unpredictable. After US attack Federal government issues travel warning for Venezuela

12.20 p.m. China demands immediate release of Maduro China has called on the USA to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. In addition, the United States should stop any attempts to destabilize the Venezuelan government, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China had already sharply criticized the US attack on Venezuela the day before. Like Russia and Iran, China is one of Venezuela's allies.

9.14 am "Nobody can stop us", says Trump In a phone-in with Fox News, US President Donald Trump commented on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - and indirectly issued a threat. Trump hinted that such an action need not remain an isolated incident. "We did this unbelievable thing last night, letting somebody else take over. We have to do it again," said Trump. At the same time, he emphasized the military strength of the USA: "We can do it again. Nobody can stop us. There's nobody that has the capabilities that we have."

Sunday, January 4, 6:39 a.m. Here Maduro is paraded in handcuffs Perp walked.pic.twitter.com/34iIsFUDdG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 4, 2026 The White House has released a video showing Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro in handcuffs. In it, he is led across a carpet by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The US broadcaster CNN confirmed the authenticity of the account published on X. Above the video is the note "Perp walked" - a term commonly used in the USA for the public parading of suspects, particularly known from New York. Maduro wears a hoodie and a cap and greets those present in English with the words: "Good Night, Happy New Year."

23:38 Maduro arrives in the USA Following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro during a military operation, the Venezuelan president has been transferred to the USA, according to media reports. Several media outlets reported that a plane with Maduro and his wife on board had landed in the US state of New York. In the evening (local time), several TV stations showed a plane at an airport near the metropolis of New York, which is also used by the military, from which a group that could not be identified more closely got off due to the darkness and distance of the cameras. BREAKING:



Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York. He is expected to appear before a U.S. court soon on charges of narco-terrorism.



🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/24EjOD6DBv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

10.50 p.m. New York's mayor on Maduro arrest: violation of the law The new mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, has spoken of a violation of the law following the military operation in Venezuela ordered by US President Donald Trump. "A unilateral attack on a sovereign state is an act of war and violates federal and international law," wrote the left-wing Democrat on Platform X. Mamdani, who is described by some as anti-Trump, wrote that the apparent pursuit of regime change not only affects people abroad, but also has a direct impact on tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in New York. His focus will be on their safety and the safety of all New Yorkers. Mamdani took office at the turn of the year. I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.



Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

9.12 p.m. Venezuela's vice president calls for Maduro's release Following the US intervention in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has demanded the immediate release of head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Rodríguez spoke at a meeting of the South American country's Defense Council, which was broadcast live on television. Rodríguez, who according to the constitution is supposed to take over the reins of government until new elections are held in the event of the head of state's default, called Maduro the "only president" of Venezuela and the US attack a "terrible stain" on bilateral relations. "We will never be slaves again," she said, calling the attack a violation of the UN Charter. ⚡ Venezuela’s vice president demanded the release of Maduro and his wife



Meanwhile, media reports say that a plane believed to be carrying the couple has departed from the U.S. military base in Guantánamo. The aircraft is heading toward the U.S. coastline. pic.twitter.com/f7EgugfSjd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 3, 2026

20.55 Macron: Opposition politician Urrutia to lead peaceful transition of power in Venezuela Following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military, opposition politician Edmundo González Urrutia should lead a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela, according to French head of state Emmanuel Macron. The Venezuelan people are now "liberated from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro", Macron explained on Saturday in the online service X. "We hope that President Edmundo González Urrutia, who was elected in 2024, can ensure this transition as quickly as possible." The opposition politician ran against Maduro in the presidential election in July 2024 and claimed victory. However, Maduro was declared the winner by the authorities and the opposition spoke of electoral fraud. Violent protests ensued, resulting in at least 28 deaths and more than 2,400 arrests, and González Urrutia fled into exile in Spain. The Venezuelan people are today rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and can only rejoice.



By seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro gravely undermined the dignity of his own people.



The upcoming transition… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 3, 2026

7.55 pm Russia demands Maduro's release from US custody Russia has called for the release of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife following the US attack on Venezuela. Moscow is calling on the US leadership to reconsider its position and release the "legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his wife", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in one of several statements. The USA, which considers Maduro illegitimate, and Venezuela must solve their problems through dialog. According to US President Donald Trump, Maduro and his wife are in US custody and are to be brought before a court. According to his office, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also spoke on the phone with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who could now take over as president, and assured her of Russia's solidarity.

18:30 Trump posts picture of imprisoned Maduro US President Donald Trump has published a first picture showing the captured Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro. The Republican posted a picture on the Truth Social platform showing Maduro standing tied up in a jogging suit, blindfolded and wearing headphones. Trump wrote: "Nicolás Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima." Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.



(TS: 03 Jan 11:23 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uHWmcm3K2V — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 3, 2026

18:20 Trump takes questions from journalists After Rubio, Donald Trump answers questions from the press.

6:18 p.m. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio takes the floor Maduro missed the chance to leave the country, Rubio explains. "He could have lived somewhere else now and been very happy, but instead he wanted to play the strong man and now, as you know, he has other problems on his hands," Rubio says.

6:12 p.m. General Caine explains the military operation General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, takes the podium. He comments on the military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's arrest. "Our interagency collaboration began months ago and built on decades of experience integrating complex air, ground, space and maritime operations," Caine said. "This mission was meticulously planned and drew lessons from decades of experience," Caine continued Even before the airstrike on several targets in Caracas, a special unit had flown under the radar to Maduro's residence in helicopters. Ground troops are said to have captured Maduro and his wife there. On the way back, they came under fire and one helicopter is said to have been hit, but was able to continue its flight. Around 150 aircraft are said to have been involved in the operation in Venezuela. Cain announced that B-2 bombers were used and that the US air force attacked Venezuelan air defenses to clear the way for special forces helicopters to capture Maduro. U.S. General Dan Kane confirmed that around 150 aircraft were involved in the Venezuela operation. He revealed that B-2 bombers were used, and U.S. airpower targeted Venezuelan air defenses to clear the way for special forces helicopters to capture Maduro. Several U.S.… pic.twitter.com/ppqHx6LqIs — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

18.04 Pete Hegseth praises the military - and Trump Trump hands over the microphone to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. "No other president has ever shown as much courage as US President Donald Trump," explains Hegseth. America is back on the world stage, says the Secretary of War.

18.02 Maduro's vice president wants to cooperate with the USA Following the ousting of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro, the US government wants to work with his Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. "We just had a conversation with her, and she's basically willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again, quite simply," said Trump. "I mean, there's nobody else that could take over," Trump said. "She had a long conversation with Marco and said, "We'll do whatever you need." I think she was very forthcoming, but she really has no other choice."

6 p.m. Warning to Venezuela's actors "All political and military actors in Venezuela must understand: What happened to Maduro will happen to them," Trump says, "if they resist the U.S. desire for popular leadership." He calls Maduro a "dictator and terrorist".

17:57 Fight against drug cartels "We will send the largest US oil companies to Venezuela", Trump announces. Major US oil companies are to invest billions of dollars to modernize Venezuela's oil infrastructure, which he says is "badly damaged". The aim is to rebuild the country economically. He addressed the drug cartels in Venezuela, which were responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. He would now hold Maduro and his wife accountable for this. Trump points to the falling drug crime rates in Washington D.C., Louisiana and Tennessee that have been achieved during his presidency. He accuses Maduro of sending serious criminals from prisons in Venezuela to the US.

5:50 p.m. "Ready for second wave of attacks on Venezuela" Trump holds out the prospect of a "second, much larger wave" of attacks in Venezuela. This would probably not be necessary because the US military had been "so successful" in its arrest of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro, he said. "But we are prepared to carry out a second, much larger wave."

5.46 pm Trump: "Most spectacular attack since the Second World War" Trump calls the US military action against Venezuela a "spectacular attack, the likes of which mankind has not seen since the Second World War". He thanked the military for the breathtaking precision of the attack. The Venezuelan troops had been completely overwhelmed. Not a single piece of American military equipment had been lost. Trump announced that he would take care of the country and administer it until an orderly transition to a just regime was guaranteed. "We cannot risk someone else taking power in Venezuela who does not have the well-being of the Venezuelan people at heart after decades of oppression. We will not allow that to happen," he added. Trump has described the capture of Nicolás Maduro as a historic military operation, calling it a strike unseen since World War II. “It was a powerful assault on a fortified military complex in central Caracas to bring a criminal dictator to justice,” he said.



The mission,… pic.twitter.com/t0flCjl6Ky — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

17:35 Trump speaks out after attack on Venezuela US President Donald Trump addresses the press after the large-scale attack against Venezuela at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

16.36 hrs Trump on Venezuela: "We will be very involved" Following the arrest of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro by US special forces, President Donald Trump wants to have a say in the question of power in Caracas. "We are making this decision now. We can't risk someone else taking over and just carrying on," he said in a telephone interview with Fox News when asked about the political future of Venezuela. "We will be very involved. We want to achieve freedom for the people."

16.24 Trump: Maduro's arrest "like a TV show" According to US President Donald Trump, he watched the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military live. In an interview with the US television station Fox News, Trump said that he watched the operation together with senior military officers in a room at his Mar-a-Lago estate - it was "like watching a TV show". He spoke of a very complex maneuver and praised the units involved: "If you had seen the speed and the violence - it was incredible." According to him, US soldiers broke through specially secured steel doors, among other things; a large number of aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets were also on standby. According to Trump, Maduro was captured in a heavily guarded, fortress-like building. "He was in a fortress," Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News on Saturday. No US citizens were killed in the military operation, which was "amazing", he added. "A few men were hit, but they came back and apparently in pretty good shape." US Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously announced that Maduro and his wife were to be tried on charges of drug trafficking and terrorism. Both would soon face "the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," Bondi wrote in the online service X. Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

3.49 pm Trump: Maduro and wife on their way to New York US President Donald Trump has provided information on the whereabouts of the head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured in a US attack on Venezuela. Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are on board the US warship "Iwo Jima" and will be taken to the US state of New York, where they will be brought to trial, Trump announced on Fox News on Saturday. The USA would now decide on the next steps for Venezuela. "We will be very much involved," Trump said, referring to the country's future government. PRESIDENT TRUMP tells 'FOX & Friends Weekend' that Maduro and his wife were first taken to the USS Iwo Jima: "They're on a ship, and they'll be heading into New York... They went by helicopter on a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it." pic.twitter.com/v1FUGPYbTW — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2026

3.40 pm US Vice President justifies US strike with drugs and oil US Vice President JD Vance has rejected criticism of the US attack on Venezuela and the arrest of head of state Nicolás Maduro. "Maduro is facing multiple charges in the United States for drug smuggling and terrorism. You can't escape justice in the US just because you live in a palace in Caracas," he wrote on the X platform. US President Donald Trump had made it clear: "Drug trafficking must stop and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States." Trump had offered Maduro "several ways out" in the past. "Maduro is the latest to learn that President Trump means what he says." The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.



Kudos to our brave… pic.twitter.com/b1fqkdbB4x — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 3, 2026

15.15 Venezuela requests emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Following the US attack on Venezuela and the capture of authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro, the government in Caracas has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The attack constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and jeopardizes peace in the region and the entire world, according to a letter from the Foreign Ministry to Somalia's permanent representative to the United Nations, who will chair the UN Security Council in January. The UN Security Council should condemn the aggression and call for an end to the attacks.

2.20 p.m. Posters of Maduro removed Shortly after the capture of Nicolas Maduro, posters of the president are already being removed in Caracas. The larger-than-life portraits are torn down to loud cheers, as can be seen on videos. CHAU.pic.twitter.com/3KtlDNlYvX — ELDUCK (@elduckpost) January 3, 2026

2.17 pm Video shows destroyed military base The US military also destroyed several military bases during its attack on Caracas. One of them is the La Carlota base in the city. Venezuelan state television published footage showing the destruction at the base. It shows destroyed military vehicles and burnt-out buses. 🇺🇲🇻🇪 VTV broadcasted images showing the current state of the La Carlota air base in Caracas, following a bombing carried out by the United States.



See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/cwk7bipozr — Visioner (@visionergeo) January 3, 2026

2.09 pm This was Maduro's last appearance - just hours before the US attack Just hours before the US attack on Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro met with Qiu Xiaoqi, China's special envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean. It was Maduro's last public appearance before he and his wife were arrested and flown out by the US elite special forces Delta Force. The meeting took place in the Miraflores presidential palace, where Maduro received the Chinese delegation. State television footage showed the two sides greeting each other and holding talks behind closed doors. Maduro's last public appearance was a meeting with China's special envoy, just hours before he was captured by the U.S. pic.twitter.com/d5Rlzgfc5S — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026 Venezuelan officials later explained that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, political coordination and economic relations. Maduro said at the meeting, "I thank you and President Xi Jinping for his brotherhood and his message as a strong leader for the world."

13.53 Switzerland calls for compliance with international law Switzerland calls for de-escalation, moderation and compliance with international law in view of the US attack on Venezuela. Early Saturday afternoon, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had no information about any Swiss citizens affected. Compliance with international law also includes respecting the prohibition of the use of force under international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, wrote Nicolas Bideau, Head of Communications at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), on Platform X on Saturday. La situation est suivie de près par notre ambassade sur place. À ce stade et selon nos informations, aucun ressortissant suisse n’a été affecté. https://t.co/9N5seQoS05 — Nicolas Bideau (@Chef_Komm_Eda) January 3, 2026 The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is monitoring the situation closely, the post continued. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had previously expressed similar views to Bideau.

1.42 p.m. Maduro charged with weapons and drug offenses US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, weapons and explosives offenses, among other things. "They will soon face the full rigors of American justice on American soil," Bondi said. Z She did not provide any details on the specific charges against Maduro's wife. Bondi also thanked the US military for the "highly successful mission" to arrest the two suspected international drug traffickers.

12.12 p.m. Venezuela's vice president demands signs of life from Maduro Following the US attacks on Venezuela and the arrest of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, the vice president of the South American country has called for a sign of life from the detained head of state. "We don't know where President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are," said Delcy Rodríguez on state television. "We demand that President Donald Trump's government immediately provide a sign of life from President Maduro and the First Lady." Venezuela's Vice President Delcy RodrÌguez. Archivbild: Keystone

11:53 a.m. Soldiers and civilians killed According to the government, soldiers and civilians have been killed in the US attack on targets in Venezuela. "We condemn this attack on our people, which has cost the lives of officials, soldiers, innocent people and civilians," said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on state television.

11.47 am Trump calls US attack a "brilliant operation" In a telephone conversation with the "New York Times", US President Donald Trump hailed the US operation to capture Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro as a success. This was carried out successfully thanks to "a lot of good planning and a lot of great soldiers and great people", the daily newspaper reported, citing a conversation with the president. He described the procedure as a "brilliant operation". The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated under Trump. (archive image) Alex Brandon/AP/dpa When asked whether he had obtained the approval of Congress for the project or what would happen next with Venezuela, Trump said he wanted to comment on this at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. (5 p.m. in Germany).

11.42 a.m. Spain calls for de-escalation in Venezuela Spain has called for moderation in view of the US attacks in Venezuela and the announcement of the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. International law and the UN Charter must be respected, according to an initial statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry on the situation in the South American country.

11.41 a.m. "New York Times": No casualties on the US side According to a media report, there were no casualties on the US side in the attack on Venezuela and the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro. This was reported by the "New York Times" newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter. The person did not comment on whether there were any casualties on the Venezuelan side during the attack. It was unclear whether this meant dead or injured.

11.39 a.m. US Deputy Secretary of State: "The tyrant has fallen" The Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces, will be held accountable for his "crimes", according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "The tyrant has fallen," Landau wrote on X.

11:36 a.m. Venezuela's defense minister calls for resistance Following the US attacks on Venezuela, the South American country's defense minister has called for resistance. "They have attacked us, but they will not break us," said Vladimir Padrino in a video message. "United, the soldiers and the people form an indestructible wall of resistance." All troops would be deployed for national defense.

11.29 am Maduro arrested by US elite special unit Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro has been captured by an elite US special forces unit, according to a media report. Maduro was taken into custody by Delta Force units early on Saturday morning, the US broadcaster CBS News reported, citing US officials. The US Army unit was also deployed in 2019, during which the leader of the Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed.

11.16 am US senator: "We have evolved from world policeman to world bully" Following the US attack on Venezuela, several US parliamentarians have expressed doubts about the legality of the action. The Democratic Senator from Arizona, Ruben Gallego, wrote on X: "This war is illegal. It is shameful that we have gone from being the world's policeman to the world's bully. There is no reason why we should be at war with Venezuela." A party colleague of US President Donald Trump, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, also raised doubts: "I'm eager to learn what - if anything - could constitutionally justify this action, given the absence of a declaration of war or an authorization to use military force."

11.11 am Iran strongly condemns US attacks Iran has strongly condemned the US attacks on Venezuela. "The US military intervention against an independent state and member of the United Nations is a clear violation of the principles of the UN Charter and fundamental rules of international law," the foreign ministry said, according to the state news agency Irna. This "aggressive act" must be condemned immediately and unequivocally, the ministry added. Venezuela is considered one of the Islamic system's closest allies. According to observers, there is therefore growing concern in political circles in Tehran that Iran could become the next target of US attacks.

10.55 am Maduro's interior minister killed in attack According to Venezuelan opposition media, Maduro's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello is said to have been killed in the attack by US troops. There is currently no official confirmation of this.

10.43 am Eyewitness: "Suddenly the sky turned red" A resident of the Venezuelan coastal town of Higuerote tells "CNN" about the US attack. "At first I thought it was something like fireworks," said the 23-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. "Then there was another explosion and the ground started to shake. At that moment, I realized it was something serious. My neighbors started screaming and running into the street, so I went out of my house and saw this huge cloud of smoke," the man describes. WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas pic.twitter.com/TCL7goWlQ3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026 The sky suddenly turned red and a few seconds later a loud noise was heard. After around two minutes of silence, he heard planes again and then two more explosions. "After that, everything shook. The explosions seemed to be controlled, but it looked like they had destroyed the entire airport." So far he has not heard any ambulance, police or fire department sirens. The last bomb fell 40 minutes ago.

10.24 am Trump: Nicolás Maduro arrested According to US President Trump, Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, has been arrested. "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader Nicolás Maduro," the US President writes on his Truth Social platform. Maduro and his wife were arrested and flown out of the country, Trump continued. There will be a press conference in Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. (5 p.m. Swiss time). https://t.co/KofqavOPKx pic.twitter.com/li863ZdIaJ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 3, 2026

10.23 a.m. US aviation authority bans flights around Venezuela The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned flights around Venezuela. "In connection with ongoing military activities", the operation of commercial and private US flights in certain areas is prohibited. This is stated in a so-called Notam (Notice to Airmen), which the FAA issues in the event of various dangerous situations and situations. The specific areas in question are the Venezuelan coastal town of Maiquetía, the Caribbean island of Curaçao, Piarco on the island of Trinidad and San Juan on Puerto Rico.

10.22 a.m. Cuba's President Díaz-Canel: "State terrorism against our America" Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel strongly condemns the US attack on Venezuela and "urgently" demands a response from the international community, as he writes on X. He describes the attack as "criminal". Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Keystone "Our peace zone is being brutally attacked. State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against our America," writes Díaz-Canel. He concludes his message with the words: "Fatherland or death - we will win!"

10.11 am Massive US force off Venezuela The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated in recent months. Since September, the US military has repeatedly attacked boats allegedly loaded with drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific. According to the US government, more than 100 people have been killed in the process. Most recently, US forces attacked an alleged "drug transshipment site" in Venezuela, according to Trump. "There was a big explosion in the port area where the boats are loaded with drugs," he said. The US armed forces also massively expanded their presence in the Caribbean. Among other things, additional combat aircraft and the world's largest aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford" - accompanied by other warships and a long-range bomber - were deployed to the region. Officially, the "Southern Spear" operation is directed against drug smuggling. However, Venezuela is not considered a drug-producing country, but rather a transit country - primarily for the European market. According to experts, the force is oversized for use against drug smugglers.

9.58 am US Senate knew nothing about attack According to a CNN report, Trump ordered the attacks without consulting the Senate Defense Committee. Several representatives expressed surprise when they were contacted by CNN. There had been no consultation whatsoever.

9:49 a.m. Eyewitness: "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking" Journalist Vanessa Silva, who lives in Caracas, saw the explosion from her window. She told the BBC that the bang was enormous and "stronger than thunder", causing her house to vibrate. As Caracas is located in a valley, the bang reverberated throughout the city. "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking," says Silva. Now the city is quiet. However, people are still desperately sending messages to each other to find out if family and friends are okay.

9.45 a.m. Trump in Mar-a-Lago - whereabouts of Maduro unclear According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump is currently at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He has held meetings there with his most important national security advisors. The current whereabouts of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro are unclear, according to the NYT. However, at least some people from Maduro's inner circle are safe, according to people who have spoken to them.

9.36 am US authorities confirm attack A Pentagon employee has officially confirmed the attack by US troops on Venezuela. "We are currently conducting a series of tactical strikes," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency. No further details were initially released.

9.34 a.m. "Gateway to Venezuela" in flames The port of La Guaira is also affected by the attack. Videos show Venezuela's most important seaport in flames. La Guaira is considered the "Gateway of Venezuela" and is located just 20 kilometers north of the capital Caracas.

9.23 a.m. Media reports: Defense minister's house bombed According to numerous local media reports, the house of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has also been bombed. López is currently "unreachable", it is unclear where he is and whether he was in the house at the time of the attack. The reports have not yet been officially confirmed.

9.14 am Video shows attack on military complex According to eyewitnesses, the USA attacked numerous military facilities in Caracas. The Fuerte Tiuna complex is currently being targeted by US troops. A video is said to show a US helicopter firing on the complex. BREAKING:



U.S. helicopters are POUNDING the Venezuelan military complex Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas pic.twitter.com/l9jblj2O5a — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

9.10 a.m. Venezuela declares a state of emergency Following reports of explosions in the capital Caracas, the Venezuelan government has accused the United States of military aggression against civilian and military targets. This constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, according to a statement from the Venezuelan government. Venezuela has declared a state of emergency.

9 a.m. Trump has ordered an attack According to the US broadcaster CBS, it is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X. 🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

8:41 a.m. Colombia's president speaks of attack Following reports of explosions in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the president of neighboring Colombia has spoken of an attack on Venezuela. "Right now Caracas is being bombed. Alert to all: Venezuela has been attacked. They are firing missiles at it," wrote head of state Gustavo Petro on Platform X. "The Organization of American States and the United Nations should meet immediately," he demanded.

8.14 a.m. Helicopter over the city A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what triggered the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents. WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

8.09 a.m. Explosions in Caracas According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents. Show more

According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located.

A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents.

WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

The question was raised as to whether it could have been an attack by the US military. The conflict between the USA and Venezuela had recently escalated further and further. The US armed forces have gathered numerous warships, fighter jets and soldiers off the coast of Venezuela.

According to the US broadcaster CBS, this is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X.

🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

The US military recently sank a number of alleged drug boats and the Coast Guard confiscated sanctioned oil tankers. US President Donald Trump also confirmed an attack on a port area in the South American country.

Explosions, smoke rising after suspected U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela’s capital. No word yet from the U.S. government pic.twitter.com/Q900vyucKN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026

Colombia's president: "They are bombing with missiles"

Meanwhile, Colombian President Petro spoke of an attack: "Caracas is being bombed. Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he writes on X. The OAS is the Organization of American States, to which all 35 states of the (South and North) American continent belong.

Videos circulating on social networks show rockets hitting Higuerote Airport, around 87 kilometers east of Caracas. However, the footage has not yet been verified.

WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas pic.twitter.com/TCL7goWlQ3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro accuses the White House of trying to force a change of power in Caracas. In October, Trump publicly confirmed that he had authorized covert operations by the CIA foreign intelligence service in Venezuela. The US president also declared that Maduro's days as head of state were numbered.