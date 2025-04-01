A scene from a video distributed by the Italian police shows police officers seizing money and documents. Bild: -/Polizia di Stato/dpa

During a raid, hundreds of police officers take action against the mafia and its machinations. Suspects end up behind bars. There is also a surprise.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigators in Germany and Italy have arrested dozens of suspects in a joint raid against organized crime.

34 arrest warrants were executed, including one against a police officer from Germany.

The suspects, most of whom are of Italian descent, are said to have links to the Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta. Show more

Large quantities of cheese, olive oil and tinned tomatoes are involved, but above all it is about the mafia, allegedly violated honor and serious fraud: In the morning hours, investigators in Germany and Italy arrested dozens of suspects in a joint raid against organized crime. According to the public prosecutor's office and the police, 34 arrest warrants were executed, including one against a police officer from Baden-Württemberg.

The 46-year-old police chief, who is employed by the Aalen police headquarters, is accused of betraying secrets. According to the investigators, the suspicion against him had existed since 2021 and he had already been transferred internally after the first suspicion. "This allowed us to ensure that no further information was passed on," said Aalen police chief Reiner Möller.

According to him, the officer, who has no Italian roots, was arrested in the Rems-Murr district in the greater Stuttgart area. He also worked there.

Actions in three German federal states

The suspects, most of whom are of Italian origin, are said to have links to the Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta, among others, the investigators added. A total of 40 properties were searched during the two-hour operation in Germany and Italy.

In addition to Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland were also affected. Firearms, ammunition and digital storage media, business documents and cash were seized.

Fraud with foodstuffs, among other things

Between April 2020 and mid-2022, the suspected mafiosi allegedly posed as members of actual German companies in the food industry to a company in Hungary and companies in Italy, among others. They would have ordered large quantities of products and machines for the production of pizza. The companies relied on the good reputation and delivered the goods to an alleged warehouse of a non-existent company, as the public prosecutor's office explained.

Because invoices were not paid and the products were sold to restaurateurs in Germany, a loss of several hundred thousand euros was incurred. The restaurateurs had been aware of the suppliers' mafia affiliation. They had entered into the deal out of fear, it was said.

Joint investigation by Germans and Italians

The coordinated operation, known as "Operation Boreas", was reportedly the result of a joint investigation with the Italian authorities to combat the mafia and organized crime. The allegations against the suspects range from forming and supporting a foreign criminal organization, gang fraud, serious violence, several cases of attempted manslaughter out of dishonour and extortion to drug trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion.

Many of the suspects in Italy are now in prison, while others have been placed under house arrest. According to the police, the suspects were tracked down in the provinces of Cosenza and Crotone in Calabria.

Links to the mafia organization 'Ndrangheta

The 'Ndrangheta mafia organization from the southern Italian region of Calabria is one of Italy's largest criminal gangs with connections all over the world. It is considered more dangerous than the Sicilian Cosa Nostra or the Camorra from Naples. The 'Ndrangheta does most of its business with drugs. According to experts, it has a dominant position on the European cocaine market. It is also active in Germany.

According to the latest information from the State Ministry of the Interior (April 2024), there are around 170 people living in Baden-Württemberg alone who the State Criminal Police Office classifies as organized crime. Active mafia organizations are 'Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra, Camorra and Sacra Corona Unita. The suspects live in particular in the Lake Constance region and the greater Stuttgart area.

High number of unreported mafiosi in Baden-Württemberg

Almost a quarter of the members of Italian organized crime in Germany live in Baden-Württemberg. This is attributed to the geographical proximity to Italy, but also to the economic power of the federal state. The spectrum of crimes ranges from fraud, drug trafficking and weapons offenses to money laundering. Experts assume that the number of unreported mafiosi is high.

According to the Italian police, the latest operation was also supported by the Interpol project I-CAN (Interpol Cooperation Against 'Ndrangheta). According to Interpol, more than 100 suspects have already been arrested worldwide with the help of the I-CAN project since its launch in 2020. Around 20 countries are involved in the project, with Germany and Italy playing a particularly active role.