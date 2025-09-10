"Political assassination": Influential Trump supporter dead - Gallery Well-known right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk handed out caps emblazoned with the Trump movement's "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on campus in Utah. Image: Keystone Charlie Kirk, one of the best-known right-wing podcasters in the US at the event at a university in the US state of Utah shortly before the attack. Image: Keystone A woman cries after the shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Image: Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP After the shooting: SWAT officers on the university campus in Orem. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum Kirk (r.) played a key role in mobilizing support among young voters for Trump in November's presidential election. (File photo). Image: Keystone Police cordon off the campus after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone Students on campus run away after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone "Political assassination": Influential Trump supporter dead - Gallery Well-known right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk handed out caps emblazoned with the Trump movement's "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on campus in Utah. Image: Keystone Charlie Kirk, one of the best-known right-wing podcasters in the US at the event at a university in the US state of Utah shortly before the attack. Image: Keystone A woman cries after the shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Image: Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP After the shooting: SWAT officers on the university campus in Orem. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum Kirk (r.) played a key role in mobilizing support among young voters for Trump in November's presidential election. (File photo). Image: Keystone Police cordon off the campus after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone Students on campus run away after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone

Right-wing US activist and influential Trump ally Charlie Kirk is shot dead during an appearance at a university in Utah. US President Trump expresses his shock at the death of the 31-year-old. According to the FBI, an initially arrested suspect has been released.

No time? blue News summarizes for you: Trump supporter and right-wing conservative US podcaster Charlie Kirk has been shot during an event at a university in the US state of Utah.

The influential activist had been speaking there.

The shooter is on the run.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital a few hours later.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who had previously posted on social media that a person had been taken into custody, later wrote that they had been released after questioning. Show more

The right-wing conservative US activist Charlie Kirk has died following a gun attack in the US state of Utah. This was announced by President Donald Trump via his online platform Truth Social. According to Kirk's student organization Turning Point USA, the 31-year-old was gunned down at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in the city of Orem on Wednesday. He had appeared there as a speaker.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who had previously posted on social media that a person had been taken into custody, later wrote that they had been released after questioning.

The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

The authorities in the US state of Utah had separately announced that a person of interest was in custody - but according to information from investigators, this was not the person suspected of the crime. It initially remained unclear whether this was the same person Patel was talking about. The search for a perpetrator is still ongoing.

A shot was fired at guest speaker Kirk at around 12.10 p.m. (local time), Utah Valley University in Orem announced on X. According to Utah state authorities, Kirk was killed with a single shot. The shooter was wearing dark clothing and fired the shot from a rooftop on campus from a distance, they added. The attack was probably targeted. The investigation is ongoing, according to a press conference held by investigators and Utah State officials. The shooter will be found.

Authorities assume the attack was targeted

Representatives of the Utah authorities assume that the crime was targeted. A shot was fired at a victim. The Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, described the fatal shooting of Kirk as a "political assassination".

I have ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed this afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University.



Flags… pic.twitter.com/CYEyBMNtOo — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2025

Videos on social media show Kirk being asked questions about gun violence in the USA shortly before he himself is hit by the shot.

Chaotic scene on campus

"This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said. "I want to make it very clear that this is a political assassination. "The AP news agency first learned that Kirk had been taken to hospital in a critical condition. In the evening, Trump then announced the death of his ally. "No one understood or possessed the heart of youth in the United States better than Charlie," the president wrote.

Charlie Kirk handed out caps emblazoned with the Trump movement "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on campus in Utah. Image: Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP

Videos circulating on social media showed Kirk speaking into a microphone under a white tent labeled "The American Comeback." Then a gunshot is heard. Kirk clutches his bleeding neck. Bystanders, who later spoke of a chaotic scene, recoiled in horror and then ran away screaming. The AP was able to confirm the authenticity of the footage of the incident on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Trump and US Vice President JD Vance had called for prayers for the young activist immediately after the attack on Kirk. "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a truly good guy and young father," Vance wrote on the online platform X. Trump posted on Truth Social: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy through and through," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Right-wing conservative with an audience of millions

Kirk was not just any Trump supporter. He was a well-known podcaster, followed by millions on social media. He was one of the well-known right-wing conservative voices in the USA. He supported Trump in the election campaign.

The 31-year-old was co-founder and head of Turning Point USA. He brought Trump's maga agenda to the younger generation. His organization advocates the spread of right-wing conservative and evangelical views at high schools, colleges and universities. Observers attribute a key role to Kirk in the Republicans' efforts to gain more support among young people in the US.

Kirk was married to podcaster Erika Frantzve, with whom he has two young children. Last June, Turning Point USA organized the largest gathering of young conservative women in the country. At the event, speakers, including Kirk and his wife, urged the 3,000 young women in attendance to put marriage before career.

In the USA, deadly gun violence is part of everyday life. There are also repeated cases at universities. Pistols and larger caliber weapons are easily accessible and in circulation by the millions. Attacks with particularly serious consequences repeatedly spark debates about stricter gun laws. However, no concrete progress has been made so far - mainly due to resistance from Republicans and the financially influential gun lobby, who have been blocking reforms for years.