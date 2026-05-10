Like Trump, wants to make a political splash as a TV-savvy outsider and populist: Spencer Pratt at the American Music Awards 2025 (archive) IMAGO

A Batman video is shaking up the election campaign in Los Angeles: maga rebel and reality TV star Spencer Pratt is staging himself as the savior of a city that many see as a symbol of chaos and political overload. While the Democrats are weakening, Republicans in California suddenly sense real opportunities.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maga rebel Spencer Pratt is using a viral Batman video to vent his frustration with the Democratic leadership in Los Angeles. He is running for the mayoral elections in June.

The high cost of living, housing shortage and lack of crisis management are weakening the Democrats throughout California.

This is benefiting Republicans, who are looking surprisingly competitive ahead of the gubernatorial elections in August 2026. Show more

In Los Angeles, Batman is suddenly wearing a Republican campaign logo. With an elaborately produced video, reality TV star Spencer Pratt has stirred up the mayoral election campaign in the city of millions - and at the same time revealed the deep crisis facing the Californian Democrats.

The AI-generated spot shows Los Angeles as a gloomy version of Gotham: while the Democratic establishment dines at a banquet, citizens struggle with poverty, housing shortages and the consequences of the devastating Pacific Palisades fires. Governor Gavin Newsom appears as a decadent aristocrat, Mayor Karen Bass in a Joker mask. Pratt himself appears in a Batman costume as the leader of a popular uprising.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 5, 2026

The film was released just before the last TV debate and caused a stir on social media. It was produced by filmmaker Charles Curran, officially without a commission from the candidate. Nevertheless, the message is clear: Los Angeles must be "saved".

The political mood is shifting

Pratt, known from the reality series "The Hills", was himself a victim of the fire disaster at the beginning of 2025, when his house in Pacific Palisades burned down. Since then, he has been living with his family under difficult conditions, describes "The Cut" in a detailed portrait. He accuses the authorities of massive failure - an accusation that resonates with parts of the population.

It was long considered impossible for a Republican to make headlines in Los Angeles, which has voted Democratic for decades. But the political mood is changing. Many Californians are complaining about skyrocketing housing costs, homelessness, drug problems and dilapidated infrastructure. Even tech billionaires are now leaving the state for fear of higher taxes.

The frustration is hitting the Democrats in particular, who have dominated California for years. They lack a convincing leader for the gubernatorial election in August 2026 after the incumbent governor and Trump critic Gavin Newsom is no longer allowed to run. Several candidates are struggling with weak poll ratings or image problems, writes theGuardian.

The Democratic ticket could lose California

The Republicans are benefiting from this. Steve Hilton in particular, once an advisor to British Prime Minister David Cameron, is surprisingly far ahead in the polls. Hilton presents himself as a liberal economic reformer and accuses the Democrats of having turned California into an experiment in left-wing liberalism. He has the support of Donald Trump.

He is joined by Sheriff Chad Bianco, an uncompromising "law and order" candidate from the Maga camp. Although Bianco is very polarizing, both Republicans are showing that even in traditionally Democratic California, a change of power is no longer unthinkable.

The Batman video from Los Angeles is therefore more than just a spectacular campaign appearance. It reinforces the impression of a state in which many voters have lost faith in the political leadership - and are now open to populist counter-proposals.