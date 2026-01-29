Donald Trump is facing increasing criticism from his own supporters. Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Donald Trump's attempt to de-escalate the situation surrounding the latest death in Mineapolis has triggered a strong backlash from his own supporters. Now a large part of the MAGA movement is strongly criticizing the US president.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of Alex Pretti, who was shot during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, Donald Trump is trying to de-escalate the situation.

However, the US President's change of course is offending many of his MAGA supporters and is even seen as a "betrayal" in some cases.

Some Republicans are now calling for a transparent review of the incident. Show more

Donald Trump finds himself in a dilemma. On the one hand, his loyal electorate expects the US president to take aggressive action with regard to his much-heralded migration policy. On the other hand, the recent events surrounding the death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis (Minnesota) have triggered a wave of outrage - including among Republicans.

Alex Pretti was shot dead during an operation by the US immigration authorities ICE in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old American was carrying a gun, but it was not drawn and was removed from Pretti, who was lying on the ground, before the first shots were fired, as published video footage shows. The intensive care nurse is also said to have been authorized to possess the weapon.

After the incident, Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem referred to the victim as a "terrorist", but was removed from the Minnesota operation by the US President shortly afterwards, as reported by the Washington Post. More and more Republicans are now calling for comprehensive investigations.

"This is a turning point - if you hesitate now, you hesitate forever"

Meanwhile, Trump surprised everyone when he spoke of positive talks with the two Democratic governors of Minnesota, Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, which he had criticized as "useless" at the beginning of the month. Trump told Fox News that he had wanted to "de-escalate the situation somewhat".

The US President also announced to the Wall Street Journal that he was reviewing the case surrounding the death of Alex Pretti and even hinted at a possible withdrawal of ICE officials in Minneapolis: "At some point, we will leave."

It's a change of course that is causing a lot of resentment within the MAGA movement. "This is a turning point - those who hesitate now will hesitate forever. Those who give in now will do so forever," said former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, criticizing the US president and calling on the government to speed up deportations and not "defuse" the situation or withdraw forces from Minnesota.

According to the Washington Post, other Trump supporters are even speaking of a "betrayal", while others are already warning of the mid-term elections in November. Mark Mitchell, chief pollster at the conservative polling institute Rasmussen Reports, sees Trump's latest comments as a rhetorical low blow for his MAGA movement.

Republican calls Minneapolis incident "extremely disturbing"

The Republican senator from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, described the fatal shooting in Minneapolis as "extremely disturbing". In his opinion, the credibility of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security were at stake.

His Senate colleague Thom Tillis also called for a "thorough and impartial" investigation and criticized the US government's response to the incident.

Even Senator Pete Ricketts from Nebraska, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, called for transparency in the Alex Pretti case: "My support for ICE funding remains unchanged. But we must also preserve our fundamental values as a nation."

Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, who is considered one of the few voices critical of Trump among Republicans, emphasized: "ICE agents do not have carte blanche in the performance of their duties."

Alex Pretti already the second death in Mineapolis this year

However, there are also positive voices among Republicans about Trump's change of course. "I'm just grateful that we're moving in a direction that brings us back to sanity," said Jim Abeler, a Republican senator from Minnesota, for example.

He added: "There are people who are afraid, there are citizens who are afraid to leave their homes to buy groceries because of the color of their skin or their nationality. ... It's high time we made a change."

The death of Alex Pretti is the second in Minneapolis in less than three weeks. On January 7, ICE employees shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good. There had already been extensive protests in Minnesota at the time due to the procedure.