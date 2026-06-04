According to the government in Budapest, Hungary and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine. The step is also important for Kiev's efforts to join the EU. Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who has only been head of government since 9 May, had made the regulation of minority rights in the eastern neighboring state a condition for his country agreeing to the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.

Magyar explained on Platform X that after three weeks of negotiations with Ukraine, his team had achieved what his predecessor Viktor Orban had not managed in a decade. The comprehensive agreement improves the educational opportunities as well as linguistic, cultural and political rights of the more than 100,000 members of the Hungarian minority in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, he wrote. Ukraine has committed itself to legally implementing the changes in the near future. This commitment is also set out in the Ukrainian action plan for the path to EU accession.

Magyar's predecessor Orban was considered to be rather Russia-friendly and repeatedly blocked EU projects in favor of Ukraine; Hungary's relations with its neighboring country reached a low point.

Magyar open to meeting with Selenskyj

During his first visit to Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) in Berlin at the beginning of the week, Magyar expressed confidence that the dispute with Ukraine over minority rights could be resolved quickly. He said he was ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soon. "We are ready to open a new chapter in Hungarian-Ukrainian relations," he continued.

Magyar now stated on X that Hungary was still opposed to Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. If Kiev succeeds in closing all accession chapters with the EU in the next 10 to 15 years, Hungary will support accession - subject to a legally binding referendum.