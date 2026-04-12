People react on the street after the announcement of the partial results of the Hungarian parliamentary elections. Photo: Denes Erdos/AP/dpa Keystone

The Tisza party of Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has achieved a two-thirds majority in the new parliament, according to calculations by the electoral commission. After counting the ballots in 84.91 percent of the polling stations, Tisza has 138 out of 199 seats in parliament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat. "Whatever happens, we will continue to serve our country in opposition," he told supporters in Budapest. "The task is clear: now that the burden of government work is no longer on our shoulders, we must strengthen our own community," he added, referring to his supporters.

Two-thirds majority gives power for reforms

With the parliamentary two-thirds majority, Magyar can carry out reforms that require constitutional amendments and replace officials appointed by Orban. Without this option, the Constitutional Court, for example, could block reform plans of the future Tisza government. As Magyar explained in Budapest, Orban had congratulated him on his election victory by telephone.

The election was seen as the most important voter decision since the democratic change in 1989/90. During his time in power since 2010, Orban has established a semi-authoritarian state, steered his country on a course of confrontation with the EU and allied himself with Russia and the US administration of President Donald Trump.

This election points the way forward for the European Union

In the EU, Orban's vetoes blocked important aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. In doing so, he brought the Union to the brink of being unable to act. Due to violations of the principle of the rule of law, the EU put billions in aid to which Hungary was entitled on hold. On the other hand, Magyar wants to improve his country's relationship with the EU and its Western partners.

Voter turnout reached a record high. Half an hour before the polling stations closed, it was 77.8 percent.