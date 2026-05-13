More than a hundred cattle and calves have been stolen in Germany. sda

In southern Brandenburg, more than 100 cattle and calves have been stolen within a few days. The police assume that the perpetrators are professionally organized.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two major cattle thefts have been reported in southern Brandenburg, in which a total of over 100 cattle and calves have disappeared.

The perpetrators apparently acted professionally and presumably used trucks to transport the animals. The damage caused amounts to a total of over 120,000 euros.

The lucrative meat market is considered a possible motive, and the animals may also have been taken abroad. The police are investigating both cases for grand theft. Show more

Two major cattle thefts have been reported in southern Brandenburg. In Vetschau near Cottbus, a farmer noticed on Friday morning that 48 animals were missing. He wanted to vaccinate his cattle and discovered that a large part of his herd had disappeared, as reported by "rbb24.de".

According to the farmer, the stolen animals were suckler cows and calves aged between six and ten months. He assumes that professionals were at work. It was difficult to catch and load so many animals. The police estimate the damage at 75,000 euros (68,670 Swiss francs).

70 calves stolen

An even bigger theft occurred on April 22 in Uebigau-Wahrenbrück. There, 70 calves were stolen from a barn. According to a person in charge, they were all young females of the German Black and Tan breed aged between three and six months. The ten smallest animals were left behind by the perpetrators.

The perpetrators are said to have driven up in a truck and broken open the gate. The police were able to secure several traces, including those of a truck. The breed in question is a rare species of animal, of which there are only 4000 left in Germany.

Beef brings in money

Nevertheless, the person responsible does not assume that the animals were stolen because of their rarity. "What has still brought reasonable money in recent months has been beef," he said. Because of the ear tags, he also suspects that the animals were taken abroad.

The police are investigating both cases for particularly serious theft. The damage in the second incident is estimated at around 50,000 euros (46,000 Swiss francs). Part of this is covered by insurance.