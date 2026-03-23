Major defeat for Meloni in referendum - Gallery Polling stations were open on Sunday and Monday. Image: dpa Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni casting her vote. Image: dpa According to TV projections, the No camp is clearly ahead. Image: dpa Opposition leader Elly Schlein is delighted with the success. Image: dpa Major defeat for Meloni in referendum - Gallery Polling stations were open on Sunday and Monday. Image: dpa Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni casting her vote. Image: dpa According to TV projections, the No camp is clearly ahead. Image: dpa Opposition leader Elly Schlein is delighted with the success. Image: dpa

Italy's right has long been annoyed by supposedly left-wing judges and public prosecutors. However, the plan to restructure the judiciary according to their ideas has backfired. The opposition hopes.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suffered a heavy defeat in a referendum on judicial reform.

Italians rejected the coalition government's plan to fundamentally overhaul the justice system by a large majority.

Hardly anyone had expected the magnitude of the defeat in the vote.

The provisional final result was 53.7 percent for the "no" camp. Only 46.3% voted in favor of the reform. Show more

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suffered a heavy defeat with her plans for a fundamental overhaul of the judiciary. In a referendum, the Italians rejected the plans of Meloni's right-wing coalition by a clear majority. The provisional final result was 53.7 percent for the No camp. In favor of the reform, 46.3 percent voted yes.

Meloni conceded defeat in the afternoon. In a short video, she said: "The Italians have decided. And we will respect this decision." At the same time, the leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) spoke of a "lost opportunity to modernize Italy". In response to calls from the opposition for her resignation, Meloni said that she would continue her "work for the good of the nation".

A year and a half before the next regular parliamentary elections, the clear "no" vote by Italians is the first serious setback for the 49-year-old, who has been in power since the fall of 2022. It was also unexpected on this scale. Most experts had expected a close result in the referendum. In all polls, Meloni and the Fratelli have so far been far ahead of all other parties. She has been in power in Rome longer than almost all other previous heads of government.

Critics fear for the independence of the judiciary

Meloni's coalition of three right-wing and conservative parties had set itself the goal of restructuring the justice system in key areas. In recent months, the Prime Minister has subjected judges and public prosecutors to massive criticism. In particular, she accused the judiciary of sabotaging the "fight against illegal mass migration", as she put it. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini from the right-wing Lega party even spoke of "communist judges" who needed to be put to an end.

Critics saw the reform as a threat to the independence of judges and public prosecutors. Social Democratic opposition leader Elly Schlein is now hoping for additional momentum for the upcoming election campaign. She saw Meloni's defeat as proof that there is a "different majority" in Italy. In the past, Italy's voters had also mostly voted against changes to their 1948 constitution in referendums.

Defeat of this magnitude unexpected

In the polls, Meloni and her right-wing party have been stable at around 30 percent for months, followed by the Social Democrats with around 22 percent. Compared to other heads of government in Europe, she is relatively uncontroversial. Hardly anyone had expected a defeat of this magnitude in the vote.

Both chambers of parliament had already approved the project. However, as the constitution had to be amended for the judicial reform, the decision was up to the people on Sunday and Monday.

At almost 59%, voter turnout was very high for a referendum. The referendum was also seen as a mood test ahead of the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for fall 2027. More than 46 million citizens were eligible to vote.

Italy's right has been complaining about "red robes" for decades

Italy's right has been complaining for decades that large parts of the judiciary are on the side of the left. Even the now deceased Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who himself had to go to court several times, repeatedly complained about "red robes". The opposition and several lawyers' associations, on the other hand, accuse the Prime Minister of wanting to make the judiciary complaisant.

The core of Meloni's plans was to separate the careers of judges and public prosecutors, as is common practice in most European countries. There were also to be new self-governing bodies. Parliament was to be involved in their appointment. This would have given politicians more influence over personnel decisions.

Procedures take significantly longer than in other countries

Despite all the controversy, most people agree that there is indeed a need for reform in the judicial system. In Italy, it takes significantly longer than in many other countries for justice to be delivered: It takes an average of seven years for civil proceedings to reach a final judgment, and as long as eight in criminal law. There are currently no fewer than 4.5 million cases pending. It is more common for decisions not to be made at all due to the statute of limitations. According to a survey, only four out of ten Italians trust their justice system.