A major fire broke out in London on Tuesday morning

It is not yet known why the fire broke out.

On Tuesday morning, a major fire broke out at a substation in the Westminster district of London. At around 5.30 a.m., ten firefighters arrived with two vehicles and began to extinguish the fire, as reported by the London Evening Standard.

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed. It is not yet known why there was a fire.

An electrical substation off Edgeware Road in northwest London is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HFEtYPnPGA — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) April 29, 2025

"The emergency services are at the scene and are extinguishing the fire. There is a considerable amount of smoke," a fire department spokesperson told the newspaper. "The brigade's emergency call centers have received around 73 emergency calls alerting them to the fire," he added.