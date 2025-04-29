  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Background unclear Major fire at substation in London

Lea Oetiker

29.4.2025

A major fire broke out in London on Tuesday morning
A major fire broke out in London on Tuesday morning
Screenshot X

On Tuesday morning, a major fire broke out in a substation in the London borough of Westminster. It is not yet known why the fire broke out.

29.04.2025, 09:37

On Tuesday morning, a major fire broke out at a substation in the Westminster district of London. At around 5.30 a.m., ten firefighters arrived with two vehicles and began to extinguish the fire, as reported by the London Evening Standard.

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed. It is not yet known why there was a fire.

"The emergency services are at the scene and are extinguishing the fire. There is a considerable amount of smoke," a fire department spokesperson told the newspaper. "The brigade's emergency call centers have received around 73 emergency calls alerting them to the fire," he added.